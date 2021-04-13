CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, April 13, 2021, 11:17 AM EDT

Microsoft's Refreshed Surface Laptop 4 Announced Starting At $999 With Ryzen CPUs

microsoft surface
Late last week, specs for the Surface Laptop 4 leaked along with a presumed launch date of April 27th. While the specs revealed matched with the leaks, Microsoft officially launched the Surface Laptop 4 today, two weeks earlier than earlier rumored.

As we previously discussed, this is primarily an internal hardware refresh, meaning that the basic design of the Surface Laptop 3 carries over to its successor. Like before, the Surface Laptop 3 is available with a 13.5- or 15-inch display with resolutions of 2256x1504 and 2496x1664, respectively.

Microsoft has gone with 11th generation Core i5-1135G7 and Core i7-1185G7 Tiger Lake processors on the Intel front with this refresh. If you prefer "Team Red," AMD Ryzen 5 4680U and Ryzen 4980U processor options are available. Unlike with the Surface Laptop 3, you can choose Intel or AMD processor in either 13.5- or 15-inch display configurations.

Although it is somewhat disappointing that Microsoft couldn't equip its AMD machines with the latest Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 processors, there is still an upside compared to the Tiger Lake SKUs. The AMD systems last one to two hours longer per charge than their Intel counterparts.

Given that there aren't any outward changes, you'll still find one USB-C port, one USB-A port, and a Surface Connect port. The 720p webcam supports Windows Hello biometric authentication, and there are Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. On the wireless front, the Surface Laptop 4 family supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The 13.5-inch weighs just 2.79 pounds, while the 15-inch model tips the scales at 3.4 pounds.

Prices start at $999 for the Surface Laptop 4 13.5 with an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 13.5-inch model tops out with the Core i7-1185G7, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $2,299. The base 15-inch system includes a Ryzen 7 4980U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $1,299. The flagship model consists of a Core i7-1185G7, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $2,399. Surface Laptop 4 systems are shipping now, and come with a free set of Surface Earbuds.

Tags:  AMD, Intel, Microsoft, (nasdaq:msft), tiger lake, ryzen 4000, surface laptop 4

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment