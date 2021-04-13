AMD Ryzen 5000G Zen 3 Desktop APUs Launch With OEMs Calling Dibs Before DIY Sales Start





Following what had felt like a constant barrage of leaks and rumors pointing to AMD pairing its Zen 3 CPU architecture with Radeon graphics for a new line of APUs, AMD today finally and formally introduced such a lineup, as part of its Ryzen 5000G series. There are six new SKUs in all, starting with a 4-core/8-thread model and scaling up to a couple of 8-core/16-thread variants.





These are desktop APUs that will find homes in OEM desktop systems first, before being made available to do-it-yourself (DIY) system builders sometime later this year. AMD did not provide an exact date for when the Ryzen 5000G series will be offered in standalone form, but did say in no uncertain terms that they will be available before the end of 2021.





That's not surprising, given the leaks we have seen recently. Incidentally, the most reliable leaks came from HP, which updated some of its support pages with references to the new APUs before they launched, as well as Pro models that are still not official. While not yet announced, HP is evidentially planning to infuse its Omen and Pavilion gaming desktops with AMD's newest APUs.





In any event, they are official now, so there is not question about the specifications. Here's what we are looking at...













As with the previous generation, AMD has split its updated lineup between 65W (5000G) and 35W (5000GE) models.





Sitting at the top is the Ryzen 7 5700G, an 8-core/16-thread part with a 3.8GHz base clock and 4.6GHz boost clock, 20MB of L2+L3 cache, and Vega 8 graphics clocked at 2GHz. The lower power Ryzen 7 5700GE drops the CPU clocks to 3.2GHz and 4.6GHz, while keeping the graphics clock speed the same.





Then in the middle of the pack we have the Ryzen 5 5600G and 5600GE, both of which are 6-core/12-thread parts with 19MB of L2+L3 cache, the former with a 3.9GHz base clock and 4.4GHz boost clock, and the latter with 3.2GHz and 4.6GHz base and boost clocks, respectively. Both sport Vega 7 graphics clocked at 1.9GHz.





At the lower end, the Ryzen 3 5300G is a 4-core/8-thread APU with a 4GHz base clock, 4.2GHz base clock, 10MB of L2+L3 cache, and Vega 6 graphics clocked at 1.7GHz. The 35W Ryzen 3 5300GE, meanwhile, drops the base clock to 3.6GHz and boost clock to 4.2GHz, while keeping everything else the same.



