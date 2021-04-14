CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, April 14, 2021, 11:14 AM EDT

ASUS AGESA 1.2.0.2 Motherboard BIOS Updates Land To Fix Ryzen USB Connectivity Woes

amd x570 pro news
A month ago, AMD confirmed that many 500 Series motherboards were having problems with USB connectivity. The issues were long documented on the AMD subreddit, but it was comforting news from Ryzen enthusiasts to hear that AMD finally had their backs regarding this annoyance.

ASUS today announced that it uploaded new AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS updates for its AMD 500 Series motherboards which should hopefully resolve any lingering issues with USB functionality.

Obtaining the new AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS for your motherboard is relatively simple, as you need to just visit ASUS' support website and select Motherboards. Then select your Product Series and Product Model. Next, click "Driver & Utility" under your selected motherboard and download the latest updated AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS under "BIOS & Firmware."

The original problem seemed to be most pronounced when customers enabled PCIe 4.0 support on their motherboards. PCIe 4.0 must be turned on to get the most performance out of current-generation graphics cards and the latest blazing-fast PCIe 4.0 SSDs, which could in some cases cause USB peripherals to act erratically or completely lose connectivity.

"We believe we have isolated the root cause and developed a solution that addresses a range of reported symptoms, including (but not limited to): USB port dropout, USB 2.0 audio crackling (e.g., DAC/AMP combos), and USB/PCIe Gen 4 exclusion," said AMD when it announced the development of the AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS update back in March.

If you have an ASUS motherboard and feel confident in upgrading to the latest AGESA 1.2.0.2 BIOS, be sure to report back in the comments section below if any previously-encountered USB connectivity issues have been resolved.

Tags:  AMD, Asus, USB, BIOS, (nasdaq:amd), pcie 4.0, agesa 1.2.0.2

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment