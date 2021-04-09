Leaked AMD Roadmap Forecasts Ryzen 6000 Zen 3+ APUs With RDNA 2 GPU And DDR5 Support





A rumor that refuses to go away is that AMD will be refreshing its current-generation Zen 3 processor lineup with a new Zen 3+ stack . Apparently this will happen across the board, and not just on the desktop. Serving as further evidence of such is a newly leaked roadmap that points to an upcoming lineup of laptop APUs based on Zen 3+, with support for new features.





Nothing has been confirmed, mind you, but if the leaked roadmap ends up being accurate, AMD will shift to a 6-nanometer manufacturing process for its upcoming Zen 3+ chips. And as it relates specifically to its laptop family, Rembrandt-H and Rembrandt-U parts will feature integrated graphics based on RDNA 2 , and support for DDR5 memoryt.





Have a look...











What you are looking at above are laptop APUs broken down into different segments, including high power (HP, 45W), low power (LP, 15W), ultra low power (ULP, 9W), and extreme low power (ULP, 4.5W). If the roadmap is accurate, a Ryzen 6000 series will debut next year, with DDR5 and LPDDR5 support in tow, and beefier onboard graphics.





For what it's worth, well known leaker @kopite7kimi commented on the roadmap saying, "Someone told me this is true." It is certainly plausible, as well as a little bit exciting—moving on from Vega to Navi 2 for graphics chores could result in some interesting and powerful designs, both in the laptop space and in the mini PC department.





This will not be the case for some of the lower power parts, though, like Barcelo-U. Just as AMD is offering a mix of Zen 3 (Cezanne) and Zen 2 (Lucienne) for its Ryzen 5000 mobile series , looking ahead, AMD apparently plans to mix Zen 3+ (Rembrandt-U) and Zen 3 (Barcelo-U) for its Ryzen 6000 series. The latter will also stick with Vega for graphics duties, instead of Navi 2.





Then in the ULP segment, Dragon Crest will pick up the baton from Van Gogh without any new goodies to speak of, if the roadmap ends up being correct. This suggests we could be looking at rebadged chips.

