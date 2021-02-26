2.5 Geeks: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Review, Apple M1 Macs Eating Their SSDs And More
In this episode of the HotHardware's 2.5 Geeks livestream, Dave, Marco and Chris will be running down our review of NVIDIA's newest GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, we'll dig deeper into the odd behavior of Apple M1 Macs seemingly eating their soldered SSDs alive, and we'll hit some of the recent big headlines in too...
Show Notes:
07:14 - Legendary 3dfx Voodoo 5 6000 Gets Modern Revamp In Amazing Reverse Engineering Effort
09:32 - Surge In Carjackings Has A Chicago Politician Calling For A Grand Theft Auto Game Ban
13:31 - AMD Investigates USB Flakiness With PCIe 4 And 500 Series Chipsets, Here Are Possible Fixes
15:00 - AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 Phoenix Rumors Run Wild With PCIe 5 And DDR5 Support
17:01 - Destiny 2 Season Of The Chosen: A How-To Guide For The Dead Man's Tale Presage Mission
20:20 - Intel Core i5-11400 Rocket Lake CPU Annihilates Its 10th Gen Predecessor In Benchmark Leak
24:10 - An Apple M1 Mac User Reports His SSD Is Getting Eaten Alive, Are You Affected?
34:47 - NVIDIA Launches Dedicated CMP HX Mining GPUs To Free Up GeForce RTX 3060 For Gamers
50:56 - GeForce RTX 3060 Review: NVIDIA's Most Affordable Ampere Yet