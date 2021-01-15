CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaFriday, January 15, 2021, 12:33 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks: CES 2021 New Breakdown: Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Lenovo, ASUS And More!

In this episode of HotHardware's 2.5 Geeks podcast, Dave, Marco and Chris rundown some of the biggest news from CES 2021. AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile, Intel Rocket Lake-S and Tiger Lake H35, Pat Gelsinger returns to Intel, GeForce RTX 30 laptops, Qualcomm to buy NUVIA, HOT gaming laptops from ASUS and Lenovo, and more...


Show Notes:
08:13 - AMD Unleashes Ryzen 5000 Mobile Processors For Big Laptop Performance Gains At CES 2021
22:11 - Intel Takes Fight To AMD With Bevy Of New Mobile And Desktop CPUs Unveiled At CES 2021
35:34 - Intel CEO Bob Swan Steps Down, Distinguished Former CTO Pat Gelsinger To Step In
43:00 - NVIDIA Unveils GeForce RTX 3080, 3070 And 3060 Laptops For Seriously Powerful Mobile Gaming
50:12 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Makes A Mainstream Gaming Power Play At $329 With 12GB Of RAM
55:22 - ASUS ROG Laptops Storm CES 2021: Ryzen 5000, GeForce RTX 30, 120Hz 4K Displays, Oh My!
59:07 - Lenovo's Flashy Legion Laptops Gain Ryzen 5000 And GeForce RTX 30 GPUs For CES 2021
62:39 - Qualcomm Acquires NUVIA For $1.4B To Accelerate 5G Connected High-Performance Computing
69:20 - HotHardware And Lenovo CES 2021 New Year, New Gear Giveaway!

Tags:  Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Lenovo, Asus, Qualcomm, podcast, Geeks, webcast, ces2021

