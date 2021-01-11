HotHardware And Lenovo CES 2021 New Year, New Gear Giveaway!
With 2020 behind us (thankfully!) and CES 2021 just starting, we thought it would be a great time to give away yet another batch of fresh, new gear. So, hot on the heals of a couple of amazing giveaways that recently concluded, we are going to keep the party going and offer up yet more HOT new tech, brought you by Lenovo!
Up for grabs in this year's CES 2021 New Year, New Gear Giveaway are a trio of prizes – 1 (one) ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 8), 1 (one) ThinkVision M14t USB-C Mobile Monitor with Touch, and 1 (one) ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II!
1st Prize: ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 8)
Specs: Intel Core i7-10610U, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 14" UHD (3840x2160) IPS Display
2nd Prize: ThinkVision M14t USB-C Mobile Monitor with Touch
3rd Prize: ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II
All you have to do to earn entry points and win one of these awesome devices is like and subscribe to a handful of social media sites, and you’ll automatically be entered. There are no less than 13 EASY ways to enter!
This is a great chance for to you to win some killer gear from Lenovo! Good Luck everyone and a huge THANK YOU goes out to Lenovo!
** Please note, this giveaway is for U.S. only. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **