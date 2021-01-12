Lenovo's Flashy Legion Laptops Gain Ryzen 5000 And GeForce RTX 30 GPUs For CES 2021
Lenovo's Legion family include scores of rock-solid products that hit a number of different price points. Now, at CES 2021, Lenovo is updating its Legion lineup with some new styles and the latest processors and GPUs to make the laptops perform like how they look: incredibly good.
Legion 5
The Legion 5, in both 15” and 17” sizes, is the runt of the bunch, but that does not mean you should ignore it. Both Legion 5 variants feature up to AMD Ryzen 7 mobile processors and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX mobile GPUs with up to 16GB of RAM in the 17” model and up to 32GB of RAM in the 15” model. The 15” model can also have up to 2TB of NVMe PCIe storage whereas the 17” model can only have up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe storage.
The 15” model of the Legion 5 also features either a 1080p 165Hz display, a 1080p 120Hz display, or a 1080p 60Hz display. The 17” model has either 1080p 144Hz IPS display or a 1080p IPS 60Hz display options, depending on what your use case is. If you want to grab one of these laptops, they will be available in March of 2021, starting at $769.99.
Legion 5 Pro 16”
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is the intermediary step between the Legion 5 and the Legion 7, and it seems quite compelling. It is powered by up to a Ryzen 7 Mobile processor and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX mobile GPUs alongside up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. When you first open up the laptop, you will see a 16” 2560x1600 IPS 165Hz G-Sync display that is HDR 400 certified, which is bound to be pretty.
Overall, it seems Lenovo took a page out of Alienware’s book when it comes to design, but it looks like a cleaner implementation. If this device is of interest to you, it can be had in either Storm Grey or Stingray White starting in March 2021, with a starting price of $999.99.
Legion 7
This year, the Legion 7 is the flagship offering from Lenovo that features a near edgeless 16-inch 2560x1600 IPS G-Sync display with an HDR 400 certification and 165Hz refresh rate.
This beast of a gaming and business machine is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen mobile processors up to Ryzen 9, and NVIDIA’s next-gen GeForce RTX mobile GPUs. These components are paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage for super-fast game load times.
The whole device is powered by a battery estimated to last up to 8 hours, so you can game and work all day long. Taking a look outside, though some may not like it, the device looks pretty slick with a “Storm Grey” finish and RGB lighting around the outside of the chassis. If you want to grab the premium offering from Lenovo, it will become available in June 2021, starting at $1669.99.
Legion Slim 7
The Legion Slim 7 is purportedly Lenovo’s “thinnest and lightest gaming laptop in Lenovo Legion history.” It features the latest AMD Ryzen mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX Mobile GPUs, and it only weighs 4.2lbs. Users can choose between a 4K 60Hz UPS display or a 165Hz 1080p IPS display so you can game or create. Whatever you choose, the Legion Slim 7 should offer a solid experience that can be had sometime in June this year. At present, pricing is unknown, but keep an eye on HotHardware for updates as we are excited to learn more about all Lenovo’s offerings.