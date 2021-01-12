Lenovo's Flashy Legion Laptops Gain Ryzen 5000 And GeForce RTX 30 GPUs For CES 2021

Lenovo's Legion family include scores of rock-solid products that hit a number of different price points. Now, at CES 2021, Lenovo is updating its Legion lineup with some new styles and the latest processors and GPUs to make the laptops perform like how they look: incredibly good.

Legion 5









The 15” model of the Legion 5 also features either a 1080p 165Hz display, a 1080p 120Hz display, or a 1080p 60Hz display. The 17” model has either 1080p 144Hz IPS display or a 1080p IPS 60Hz display options, depending on what your use case is. If you want to grab one of these laptops, they will be available in March of 2021, starting at $769.99.

Legion 5 Pro 16”









Overall, it seems Lenovo took a page out of Alienware’s book when it comes to design, but it looks like a cleaner implementation. If this device is of interest to you, it can be had in either Storm Grey or Stingray White starting in March 2021, with a starting price of $999.99.

Legion 7









The whole device is powered by a battery estimated to last up to 8 hours, so you can game and work all day long. Taking a look outside, though some may not like it, the device looks pretty slick with a “Storm Grey” finish and RGB lighting around the outside of the chassis. If you want to grab the premium offering from Lenovo, it will become available in June 2021, starting at $1669.99.

Legion Slim 7



