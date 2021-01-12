ASUS ROG Laptops Storm CES 2021: Ryzen 5000, GeForce RTX 30, 120Hz 4K Displays, Oh My!





ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has always been a strong player in the gaming space, especially as CES. This is not going to change at CES 2021 as the company has a number of awesome products in store. With extreme laptops and powerful displays, it is time to get your game on with ASUS ROG…

ROG Flow X13/ ROG XG Mobile









The Flow X13 can also be improved with the concurrently announced ROG XG Mobile, an external GPU that adds “power and flexibility in an ultraportable form factor.” This comes with a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with a custom PCIe 3.0x8 interface. The ROG XG Mobile also acts as a docking station with a 280W AC adapter to power the XG Mobile itself and the Flow X13. Together, as ASUS claims, “the Flow X13 and XG Mobile redefine what’s possible with a 13-inch device, empowering users with versatile portability while providing desktop-class gaming performance and connectivity on demand.” These products will be available sometime in Q1 with no word on pricing yet but stay tuned for updated information in the future.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE





When getting work done, streaming, or gaming, having an extra display at your disposal can be incredibly useful. If you are on the go, this can be a challenge as mobile displays are not always the best, and moving a full-size monitor is just a pain. ASUS ROG is solving this problem once more with the Zephyrus Duo 15 SE, a dual-screen 15.6” gaming laptop. The main attraction on this behemoth is the 14.1” secondary IPS display for whatever you need to do. Furthermore, the primary display is 4K 120Hz, but ASUS offers a 1080p 300Hz alternative display for blazing-fast experiences. Either way you go, you will have a premium viewing experience.





Under the hood, you will find a brand-new AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with an AAS Plus cooling system to dissipate the 165W of heat generated. You can also have up to 32GB of onboard DDR4-3200Mhz RAM and up to 2TB of Dual NVMe PCIe x4 SSD in Raid 0 for massive storage and performance up to 7000MB/s. Simply put, this thing is absurd, and it is only 20.9mm thick and weighs 5.3lbs, which is a bit more than a bag of sugar. If you want to pick one up, they are available for preorder in North America at the ASUS U.S. Store for $2,899.99 USD.

ROG Strix SCAR 15/17 & ROG Strix G15/G17









ROG also announced the Strix G15 and G17, which “incorporate the new ROG gaming laptop DNA into stylish designs accessible to all gamers.” These laptops are powered by a Ryzen 9 5900HX and a GeForce RTX 3070 at the top end, with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Gamers can also choose between a 300Hz 1080p display or a 1440p 165Hz display, depending on what they prefer. The ROG Strix SCAR laptops and the ROG Strix G15 will be available in Q1 2021, but pricing is still unknown. The ROG Strix G17 is available for preorder in North America at the ASUS US Store for $1,799.99.