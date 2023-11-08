Intel Application Optimizer Tested: Smash CPU Bottlenecks And Boost Framerates



At 4K with the Ultra preset, performance was roughly the same whether APO was on or off. That's a clear indication that even at 400 or so FPS, Rainbow Six Siege is so optimized that APO doesn't help much. It might be a different story for Intel Application Optimization For Games: First Impressions Intel's Application Optimization, or APO, isn't a gimmick or overhyped. So far, it genuinely works, and works well when a game can take advantage of it. While new optimized GPU drivers can significantly boost performance in specific games, it's somewhat rare to see a piece of software boost effective CPU performance so significantly unless it's some sort of bugfix. In the case of APO however, it's clear that there's lots of performance to be tapped into with Intel's hybrid CPU architecture.







That's not completely a good thing though, because we know now that Intel could be even more competitive with AMD's X3D-enabled processors when it comes to high framerate gaming, but its CPUs are seemingly held back in some applications by sub-optimal scheduling and resource allocation. This has been an issue since Intel's 12th Gen chips were launched, but now we're seeing the full scope of the issue. It's great that Intel APO offers a solution that brings much better performance to its CPUs in games, but it has significant hardware and software limitations, at least currently.



At 4K with the Ultra preset, performance was roughly the same whether APO was on or off. That's a clear indication that even at 400 or so FPS, Rainbow Six Siege is so optimized that APO doesn't help much. It might be a different story for Intel's Core i7-14700K or other CPUs, however.Intel's Application Optimization, or APO, isn't a gimmick or overhyped. So far, it genuinely works, and works well when a game can take advantage of it. While new optimized GPU drivers can significantly boost performance in specific games, it's somewhat rare to see a piece of software boost effective CPU performance so significantly unless it's some sort of bugfix. In the case of APO however, it's clear that there's lots of performance to be tapped into with Intel's hybrid CPU architecture.That's not completely a good thing though, because we know now that Intel could be even more competitive with AMD's X3D-enabled processors when it comes to high framerate gaming, but its CPUs are seemingly held back in some applications by sub-optimal scheduling and resource allocation. This has been an issue since Intel's 12th Gen chips were launched, but now we're seeing the full scope of the issue. It's great that Intel APO offers a solution that brings much better performance to its CPUs in games, but it has significant hardware and software limitations, at least currently.APO could foreshadow good things for game performance with Intel's CPUs moving forward. Hopefully, Intel is dilligently working to bring the benefits of APO to as many of its platforms as possible and perhaps working with Microsoft to build the necessary functionality into Windows. Whatever the case may be, we hope the additional game performance afforded by APO seamlessly makes it way onto more platforms and that works with more games and potentially other applications. For the moment, AMD has the gaming pole position, thanks to its Ryzen X3D CPUs with 3D V-Cache , but APO could tip the scales with broader hardware and game compatibility.

With a 10% and 6% boost respectively to the average and 99th percentile framerates, APO certainly proved to be useful in Rainbow Six Siege when playing at 1080p with the Medium preset. Although this uplift didn't quite match up to Intel's claim of 13% better performance, a 10% higher frame rate for free is a pretty good deal. No monitor so far can show you nearly 800 frames per second, but having such a high framerate crucially lowers input lag. For competitive gaming, extremely high framerates are an advantage, and it looks like APO will be able to deliver that, but hopefully in more game titles soon.