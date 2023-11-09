CATEGORIES
The ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Handheld Is $80 Off Ahead Of Black Friday

by Paul LillyThursday, November 09, 2023, 10:25 AM EDT
ASUS ROG Ally on a wood surface with a HotHardware splash screen on the display.
You don't have to look very far to spot Black Friday bargains—we're a week and a half into November, which means retailers are frantically pushing out early discounts ahead of this year's actual Black Friday. As such, we're already seeing some gems. One of them is a chunky discount on the ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld that is a relative newcomer to the scene.

You can find the ASUS ROG Ally on sale for $619.99 at Best Buy (save $80) right now. This is the higher-end config of the two available models, outfitted with an AMD Z1 Extreme system-on-chip (SoC) inside. Both the Z1 Extreme and non-Extreme Z1 employ Zen 4 CPU cores, but the Extreme SKU has more of them with and 8-core/16-thread configuration, along with 12 RDNA 3 compute units for graphics and 24MB of cache.

ASUS ROG Ally at an angle

The regular Z1, meanwhile, sports a 6-core/12-thread configuration, four RDNA 3 compute units, and 22MB of cache. You can find the ASUS ROG Ally with the regular Z1 for $599.99 at Best Buy, which is the regular price. However, our recommendation is to splurge the extra $20 on the top model.

Otherwise, both models serve up a 7-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support, 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive. For connectivity, you're looking at 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Type-C, 1x 3.5mm audio combo jack, and 1x ROG XG mobile external PCIe (proprietary).

Our main gripe with the system is battery life, especially compared to something like the Nintendo Switch. Otherwise, it's a solid handheld. That said, here are a few more gaming deals worth looking into, including some bundle offers...
