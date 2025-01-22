Hands-On With Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Plus And S25, LIVE At Unpacked 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25+ And S25: Familiar Hardware, Upgraded Processors, Updated Software And Intriguing AI

It’s late January, CES is behind us , and like clockwork, new Samsung flagship smartphones are here. In San Jose, California today, the company unveiled the Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1299), S25+ ($999). and S25 ($799). The good news is that the price of these new handsets remains unchanged versus last year’s S24 series . However, these new phones are similar to their predecessors in many respects, with some major updates in other areas. Here’s everything you need to know.









But first, don't miss our hands-on video live from the event in San Jose...

Galaxy S25 Series Brings Familiar Design Language

Design-wise, the Galaxy S25 series inherits the S24 series’ general look and feel. You get virtually the same iPhone-like slab sides, thin bezels, camera pod, and button / port layout. The most noticeable difference is with the lens surrounds, which are now thicker and finished in black – matching those of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold6 . Another change is with the four corners of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which have been rounded off.





Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra



The S25 and S25+ shooters are exactly the same as last year’s, and consist of a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 50MP f/1.8 main with OIS, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto with OIS, and 12MP f/2.2 selfie with AF. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra receives a 50MP f/1.9 ultrawide (vs. 12MP on the S24 Ultra), but otherwise retains last year’s cameras (200MP f/1.7 main with OIS, 10MP f/2.4 3x tele with OIS, 50MP f/3.4 5x tele with OIS, and 12MP f/2.2 selfie with AF).





Samsung Galaxy S25+



Snapdragon 8 Elite For Galaxy Collaboration Details Emerge

Now packing 12GB of RAM across all phones, the Galaxy S25 series is still on par with the S24 series in terms of storage options, with 128/256GB (S25), 256/512GB (S25+), and 256/512GB or 1TB (S25 Ultra). Ditto battery capacities and wired charging speeds, which remain 4000mAh/25W (S25), 4900mAh/45W (S25+) and 5000mAh/45W (S25 Ultra). Wireless charging tops out at 15W and 4.5W (reverse) like before as well.





Samsung Galaxy S25

Updated Samsung Software And Intriguing AI

On the software front, the Galaxy S25 series phones run One UI 7 on top of Android 15, which integrates AI deeply within the OS. This enables highly-personalized, context-aware user experiences powered by multimodal AI agents. Samsung worked closely with Google to make this possible. As a result, Gemini can now change settings on your handset and interact directly with Google, Samsung, and third party apps like Spotify.





Samsung One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25+





Our Key Takeaways From Samsung Unpacked 2025

At first glance, we had mixed feelings about Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series. While the hardware is solid as always, it doesn’t really push the envelope in terms of specs, which is somewhat disappointing. That being said, the customized Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC that powers these devices should deliver a nice boost in overall performance, along with improved thermals on the S25 Ultra. This should help to maintain performance during extended use.



And again, some of the new AI features and functionality – like Gemini being able to interact directly with apps, and the “Personal Data Engine” secure, on-device LLM – is very intriguing. We’re looking forward to testing this in our forthcoming review.



