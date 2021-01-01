Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Trackers Poised To Challenge Tile And Rumored Apple AirTags
Do you find yourself losing your keys, phone, watch, or any other small object that just seems to grow legs and disappear? There are a number of products out there that help you keep track of these items, well, by tracking them. Tile has been the leading brand in item trackers, but Samsung may be entering the ring again soon. A Samsung-made tracker, dubbed the Galaxy SmartTag, may be queued up for launch sometime in January.
Today, 91mobiles spotted this alleged tracking device from Samsung on the NCC certification site. The images found show a rounded square-shaped device that appears to be about 40mm^2 or 1.5” by 1.5”. This ends up being a touch smaller than Tile’s premium offering, which has roughly the same shape.
There also appears to be a lanyard or carabiner hole, so you can attach this Samsung tracker to nearly everything. 91mobiles also reports that the device is likely to come in black, which we see in the images, and an oatmeal color. It is expected that the device will come in at around $20, but it would not be surprising to see it cost closer to $30 like the Tile Pro.
This nifty piece of tech is allegedly going to use Samsung’s recently announced SmartThings Find, which uses Bluetooth Low Energy and ultra-wideband communications to help people find Samsung devices. Besides that, though, there is not much else to go on, so we will have to wait and see what Samsung announces. We should also mention that Apple is widely rumored to launch a similar product in 2021 dubbed AirTags. Perhaps we will hear more at CES 2021, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates.