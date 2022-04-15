Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Laptop Review: Svelte Stunner





In a word, this laptop panel is simply gorgeous, especially when viewing HDR content. With true blacks reproduced from this HDR 500 certified display, along with inky color saturation and a 1M:1 contrast ratio it's easily one of the nicest laptop displays we've ever laid eyes on. In addition, with a .2ms response time, anything you're looking at, from fast-moving action movies to gaming, looks silky smooth and bright. Samsung also highlights this display's Eye Care status claiming it outputs 70% less harmful blue light. Regardless, we can't say enough about how good this panel looks. It's not perfect, as it is a glossy display with a bit of reflectivity and glare at times, depending on ambient lighting, but that's about the only downside we noted. In a product like a laptop where the display is something you have to live with for the life of the machine, the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360's display is a delight.







Samsung's Graphite colored aluminum shell doesn't completely resist fingerprints, but it does clean up fairly easily with a micro-fiber cloth. Those 360-degree swing hinges do allow you to use the machine in tablet mode of course, with S-Pen and touch support in the display, but honestly a 16-inch tablet can get kind of unwieldly for most people. Regardless, those hinges are still a valuable feature, as they also allow virtually unlimited positioning options for the display, whether you're standing in the kitchen with it angled up from the countertop, or crammed into tight air travel accommodations. And, as you can see, the display itself can handle some crazy viewing angles with minimal color shift and wash-out.