Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Laptop Review: Svelte Stunner

For ports, things are pretty spartan here, with three USB Type-C ports, one of which is enabled with full Thunderbolt 4 40 Gbps throughput. That should be enough connectivity for most mainstream users, however, even if a couple of dongles are in order for legacy devices. You also get a microSD card slot, thankfully, which seems to be all too rare these days (Lenovo we're looking at you), and a headphone jack. There's also a fingerprint reader (yes we left the sticker on), integrated into the power button on the top right corner of the machine, for biometric secure login. At this point it's obvious why Samsung decided to work with only the thinnest of port profiles for the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360. With only just 11.9mm of thickness to work with, in only the rear of the machine, there just isn't a lot of meat to work with here. Regardless, dial in some Intel 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and Bluetooth 5.1 and no matter what you're trying to connect to, this laptop has enough IO options on both side edges to get the job done.And yes, you can charge this laptop with its included 65 Watt fast charger (40% charge in 30 minutes) from either side USB-C port as well. Simple pleasures, brothers and sisters, simple pleasures.