CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, July 29, 2020, 04:38 PM EDT

Intel 'Evo Powered By Core’ Branding Leaks, Rumored For 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs

intel 2018 manufacturing
It’s been a rough week for Intel given the announcement that its 7nm products have been delayed and that it’s shaking up the Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group (along with the departure of Chief Engineering Officer Dr. Murthy Renduchintala). But Intel’s product pipeline is still packed to the brim with new releases, and it looks as though the company is also looking for a branding makeover.

Thanks to trademarks that were filed with the USPTO, we see updates for the standard Intel logo, Core i3 branding, and something completely out of the ordinary: Evo Powered By Core. The Evo branding is something completely different for Intel, and would likely make reference to an “evolutionary” step for the company in processor design. The fact that there is a “powered by” thrown in there leads us to believe that this is a completely different animal than previous Core processors.

intel evo branding 2

With that in mind, the folks over at PC Gamer seem to think that Evo will be the official branding for Intel’s Alder Lake processor platform, which the company confirmed will launch during the second half of 2021. Alder Lake is similar in many respects to Lakefield, which launched earlier this summer. Lakefield makes use of a single high-powered Sunny Cove core along with four smaller Tremont [efficiency] cores in a big.LITTLE arrangement. Alder Lake-S would reportedly pair up to 8 big [Golden Cove] cores and 8 small [Gracemont] cores on the desktop side.

Alder Lake processors will be built on the 10nm process node as the latest evolution in Intel Hybrid Technology. Of course, this is all just pure speculation based on a trademark filing, but it seems highly plausible given the path that Intel is plotting forward with processor design.

But before Intel can get Alder Lake out the door, the next products up on deck for the company will be 11th generation 10nm Tiger Lake (laptop) and 14nm Rocket Lake-S (desktop) processors. The former is supposed to launch in early September, while the latter will likely bow in early 2021.


Tags:  Intel, EVO, (NASDAQ:INTC), lakefield, evo powered by core
Via:  momomo_us via Twitter
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms