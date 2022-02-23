Intel Unpacks 12th Gen Alder Lake U And P Series CPUs For Ultraportable Laptops





After mainly focusing on its high performance Alder Lake-H processors in the mobile space at CES last month, Intel today is giving its Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-U lineups an official launch. The product stack spans 20 chips high and includes low and ultra-low power mobile CPUs for the next generation of thin and light laptops that will begin shipping next month.





Much of what Intel revealed today amounts to reiterating what it already put out there at CES. Even though Intel's mobile announcements were heavily skewed towards Alder Lake-H at the time, it did also reveal SKUs and specifications for Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-U. What we get today is a look at the complete lineups, plus a few other details not previously divulged.

Intel Alder Lake-P And Alder Lake-U SKUs



Intel Alder Lake-P SKUs











Intel Alder Lake-U SKUs







As we saw before, the Alder Lake-P stack stands six CPUs high. These are all 28W (UP3) models with a mix of P-cores and E-cores. At the top of the pile sits the Core i7-1280P with six P-cores clocked at 1.8GHz to 4.8GHz, eight E-cores clocked at 1.3GHz to 3.6GHz, and 24MB of L3 cache. The GPU portion sports 96 EUs clocked at up to 1.4GHz.





Most of the rest sport four P-cores and eight E-cores at varying clocks, save for the Core i3-1220P, which consists of two P-cores and eight E-cores, along with 12MB of L3 cache and a 64 EU GPU.





Then there's the Alder Lake-U lineup split evenly between 15W (UP3) and 9W (UP4) models, including Pentium and Celeron (one each) in each tier. All 14 SKUs mix P-cores and E-cores to some extent, and of course the clock speeds vary, going as high as 4.8GHz (via Turbo).





While the SKUs are mostly a recap from CES, Intel provided additional details about the features that accompany Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-U. There's some recycled information here too, like Wi-Fi 6E and DDR5 support, but we now know that both Alder Lake-P and the 15W Alder Lake-U models support up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports, four USB 3.x and 10 USB 2.x ports, two sets of four PCIe Gen4 lanes, and a dozen PCIe Gen3 lanes.





On the 9W Alder Lake-U stack, the lower power draw comes at the expense of some I/O. These chips support half as many Thunderbolt 4 ports (two), four USB 3.x ports, and six USB 2.x ports. You're also looking at a single set of four PCIe Gen4 lanes and 10 PCIe 3.0 lanes.





Intel's also rolling out the third edition of its Evo platform. The latest variant offers up intelligent collaboration, at least nine hours of battery life, instant wake time (less than 1 second, fast charging (four hours of battery life in 30 minutes of charging), and a few other odds and ends.



