Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB SSD Review: High Capacity, Blistering-Fast Storage



Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB SSD: MSRP $999

The Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB SSD is the first PCIe Gen 5 consumer drive with a huge 8TB capacity and performance that rivals some of the fastest SSDs currently on the market.





Excellent All-Around Performance

Configurable Via Samsung Magician

High Capacity

Relatively Cool Running

Pricey

Must Enable High-Power Mode For Best Perf

8TB Model Is Double-Sided





We took a look at a 4TB Samsung 9100 Pro SSD recently and granted it an Editor’s Choice award. That 4TB Samsung drive we tested performed exceptionally well across a variety of workloads, and its relatively low power and single-sided configuration made it suitable for an array of form factors, including some notebooks and game consoles. Samsung’s Magician SSD utility also adds some additional features and controls to these SSDs, like the ability to tweak the drive for higher performance or lower power. Today we’re going to take a look at the big-daddy of Samsung’s 9100 Pro line-up, the top-end 8TB model. Although they’re part of the same family and leverage all of the same technologies, the Samsung 9100 Pro 8TB SSD is somewhat different, over and above its higher capacity. Take a look...

Samsung 9100 Pro SSD Specifications And Features



Find The Samsung 9100 Pro @ Amazon The Samsung 9100 Pro SSD series feature Samsung’s latest V-NAND LC flash memory. To be specific, the drives are equipped with 2,400MT/s, 1024Gbit V8 V-NAND. Samsung’s latest V-NAND offers lower latency for reads and writes, at similar or lower power than its predecessors. The 8TB drive you see pictured here has four, 2TB flash packages, two of which reside on the same side of the PCB as the controller and 8GB LPDD4X DRAM cache (1GB per 1TB of capacity), two of which are on the bottom of the PCB.





9100 Pro series drives are outfitted with Samsung’s own "Presto" controller, which is manufactured on the company's 5nm process node. It features an 8-channel design, with a native PCIe Gen5 interface, and a 5-core ARM 32-bit Cortex-R8 CPU complex. The drives themselves use the common 2280 form factor, and will be sold as both bare drives (like you see here) or with a heatsink. Due to the relatively low-power controller and NAND, the 9100 Pro is suitable for game consoles and laptops.



The Presto controller supports all of the features you’d expect from a modern SSD, like TRIM, garbage collection, S.M.A.R.T., etc., in addition to various encryption technologies. Depending on the capacity, the drives also feature 1GB - 8GB of discrete LPDDR4X DRAM cache, with the 8TB drive you see here packing the maximum config.





Like many



Samsung 9100 Pro drives also feature TurboWrite 2.0 technology, similar to some previous-gen drives. TurboWrite 2.0 uses a portion of the drive's V-NAND as an SLC write buffer, which results in improved write performance, as long as the buffer isn’t exhausted. As was the case with previous-gen drives, the TurboWrite 2.0 buffer dynamically adjusts in size based on the workload.





TurboWrite 2.0 will also allow the Samsung 9100 Pro drives to perform well in the vast majority of consumer-class workloads, because writes are fastest when the SLC buffer is being utilized. Once the buffer is exhausted, write performance can taper off, but on the 8TB drive, the SLC cache is flushed fast enough to maintain strong write performance across the entire capacity of the drive. Unless you’re constantly writing massive files from a source faster than the 9100 Pro, you’re not likely to bump into the TurboWrite 2.0 buffer size.



Samsung warranties the 9100 Pro series drives for 5 years, which is in line with previous-gen offerings, and the drives are also supported by Samsung’s Magician SSD management utility. This is important to note because to enable peak performance on a desktop PC, running Magician is necessary to enable a higher-powered / high-performance mode. For space constrained laptops and game consoles, running the drive out-of-box is advisable, but if you’ve got a desktop PC, with a motherboard that’s got built-in NVMe heat-plates, there’s no reason not to run in higher-power, highest-performance mode.

Samsung 9100 Pro Benchmark Performance

Under each test condition, the SSDs featured here were installed as secondary volumes in our testbed, with a separate drive used for the OS and benchmark installations. Our testbed's motherboard was updated with the latest BIOS available at the time of publication and Windows 11 was fully updated as well. Windows Firewall, automatic updates, and screen savers were all disabled before testing, and Focus Assist was enabled to prevent any interruptions.

HotHardware's Test System:

Processor:

Intel Core i9-14900K



Motherboard:

MSI Z790 Godlike



Video Card:

Intel iGPU

Memory:

32GB Micron DDR5-6000



Storage:

Samsung SSD 990 Pro (2TB) (OS Drive)

MSI Spatium M580 Frozr (2TB)

Samsung SSD 9100 Pro (4TB) - Full Power Mode

Samsung SSD 9100 Pro (8TB) - Full Power Mode

Crucial T705 (2TB)

Crucial T710 (2TB)

Phison E28 Reference Drive (2TB)

OS:

Windows 11 Pro x64



Chipset Drivers:

Intel v10.1.19284



Benchmarks:

IOMeter 1.1

HD Tune v6.1

ATTO v4.01.01f

Blackmagic Disk Speed Test

SiSoftware SANDRA

CrystalDiskMark v8.0.6 x64

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

PCMark 10 Storage Bench

3DMark Storage Tests



IOMeter Benchmarks































SiSoft SANDRA 2023





ATTO Disk Benchmark





















Blackmagic Disk Speed Test Benchmark



