Samsung 9100 Pro SSD Review: A PCIe Gen 5 Storage Performance Champ



Samsung 9100 Pro 4TB SSD: $429.99

The Samsung 9100 Pro marks the company's entrance into the high-performance PCIe Gen 5 consume SSD market and it's a force to be reckoned with.





Excellent All-Around Performance

Configurable Via Samsung Magician

High Capacities

Single-Sided Design

Relatively Cool Running

Must Enable High-Power Mode For Best Perf

Small Price Premium





Samsung remained at the bleeding edge of PC SSDs for a number of years, leading up to the release of the PCIe Gen 4 990 Pro . When Gen 5 consumer drives hit, however, Samsung remained relatively quiet of the solid state storage front, releasing only a few lower-power mainstream drives, which continued to use Gen 4 interfaces. More recently though, as companies like Phison , Innogrit, and Silicon Motion released – or announced the impending release -- of their second-generation PCIe Gen 5 controllers, Samsung finally entered the fray with the new 9100 Pro. As you’d expect, the Samsung 9100 Pro leverages a bunch of the company’s latest technology, including an in-house built controller and NAND. But we’re getting a bit ahead of ourselves – let’s get some specs out of the way first and take a gander at the drive, then we’ll dive into some benchmarks...

Samsung 9100 Pro SSD Specifications And Features



Find The Samsung 9100 Pro @ Amazon The Samsung 9100 Pro SSD series feature Samsung’s latest V-NAND LC flash memory. To be specific, the drives are equipped with 2,400MT/s, 1024Gbit V8 V-NAND. Samsung’s latest V-NAND offers lower latency for reads and writes, at similar or lower power than its predecessors. The 4TB drive you see pictured here has two 2TB flash packages, which reside on the same side of the PCB as the controller and LPDD4X DRAM cache (1GB per 1TB of capacity).





9100 Pro series drives are outfitted with Samsung’s own "Presto" controller, which is manufactured on Samsung's 5nm process node. It features an 8-channel design, with a native PCIe Gen5 interface, and a 5-core ARM 32-bit Cortex-R8 CPU complex. The drives themselves use the common 2280 form factor, and will be sold as both bare drives (like you see here) or with a heatsink. Due to the single-sided, design and relatively low-power controller and NAND, the 9100 Pro is suitable for game consoles and laptops.



The Presto controller supports all of the features you’d expect from a modern SSD, like TRIM, garbage collection, S.M.A.R.T., etc., in addition to various encryption technologies. Depending on the capacity, the drives also feature 1GB, 2GB, or 4GB of discrete LPDDR4X DRAM cache, with the upcoming 8TB drive packing the maximum config. As of this writing, the 4TB model featured here is the largest capacity available at retail.





Like many



Samsung 9100 Pro drives also feature TurboWrite 2.0 technology, similar to some previous-gen drives. TurboWrite 2.0 uses a portion of the drive's V-NAND as an SLC write buffer, which results in improved write performance, as long as the buffer isn’t exhausted. As was the case with previous-gen drives, the TurboWrite 2.0 buffer dynamically adjusts in size based on the workload.





TurboWrite 2.0 will also allow the Samsung 9100 Pro drives to perform well in the vast majority of consumer-class workloads, because writes are fastest when the SLC buffer is being utilized. Once the buffer is exhausted, write performance can taper off, but on the 4TB drive, the SLC cache is flushed fast enough to maintain strong write performance across the entire capacity of the drive. Unless you’re constantly writing massive files from a source faster than the 9100 Pro, you’re not likely to bump into the TurboWrite 2.0 buffer size.



Samsung warranties the 9100 Pro series drives for 5 years, which is in line with previous-gen offerings, and the drives are also supported by Samsung’s Magician SSD management utility. This is important to note because to enable peak performance on a desktop PC, running Magician is necessary to enable a higher-powered / high-performance mode. For space constrained laptops and game consoles, running the drive out-of-box is advisable, but if you’ve got a desktop PC, with a motherboard that’s got built-in NVMe heat-plates, there’s no reason not to run in high-power mode.

Samsung 9100 Pro Benchmark Performance

Under each test condition, the SSDs featured here were installed as secondary volumes in our testbed, with a separate drive used for the OS and benchmark installations. Our testbed's motherboard was updated with the latest BIOS available at the time of publication and Windows 11 was fully updated as well. Windows Firewall, automatic updates, and screen savers were all disabled before testing, and Focus Assist was enabled to prevent any interruptions.

HotHardware's Test System:

Processor:

Intel Core i9-14900K



Motherboard:

MSI Z790 Godlike



Video Card:

Intel iGPU

Memory:

32GB Micron DDR5-6000



Storage:

Samsung SSD 990 Pro (2TB) (OS Drive)

MSI Spatium M580 Frozr (2TB)

Samsung SSD 9100 Pro (4TB) - Full Power Mode

Crucial T705 (2TB)

Crucial T710 (2TB)

Micron 4600 (2TB)

Phison E28 Reference Drive (2TB)

OS:

Windows 11 Pro x64



Chipset Drivers:

Intel v10.1.19284



Benchmarks:

IOMeter 1.1

HD Tune v6.1

ATTO v4.01.01f

Blackmagic Disk Speed Test

SiSoftware SANDRA

CrystalDiskMark v8.0.6 x64

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

PCMark 10 Storage Bench

3DMark Storage Tests



IOMeter Benchmarks



























SiSoft SANDRA 2023

ATTO Disk Benchmark

















Blackmagic Disk Speed Test Benchmark