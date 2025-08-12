MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Expert OC Review: A Cut Above

In terms of its outward appearance, the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Expert OC is part Dr. Jekyll and part Mr. Hyde. From some angles, the card is gorgeous in our opinion. Its die-cast aluminum alloy shell has an attractive, champagne-colored metallic finish across 3 sides, with a front fan grille that’s reminiscent of a luxury vehicle, complete with angles, chrome facets. The back side and rear of the card, however, are adorned a simple, flat matte-black finish. In a typical mid-tower setup, that means the most beautiful parts of the MSI GeForce RTX 5080 Expert OC will face downward and go unseen, unfortunately. If your plan is to slap this card into a windowed chassis, make sure it’s one with a vertical mount that’ll let you show off the card’s best side.Underneath the card’s aluminum shell there’s a large vapor chamber affixed to the RTX 5080 GPU and 16GB of GDDR7 memory, linked to a massive array of nickel-plated aluminum heatsink fins, which essentially run the entire length of the card. The heatsink is connected to the vapor chamber with square-shaped heat pipes (MSI calls them Core Pipes), and dual ball-bearing, 7-blade fans handle all of the air flow. The front fan blows air downward, directly onto the GPU and memory, while the rear fan pulls air through the open heatsink, similar to NVIDIA’s pass-through cooler design.