MSI Spatium M580 FROZR Review: Super-Fast SSD Tower Of Power
MSI Spatium M580 FROZR Review: Massive, Passive Cooling And Killer Performance
The MSI Spatium M580 FROZR is a blazing-fast, Phison-based M.2 PCIe Gen 5 SSD, with a massive tower-style cooler that's ideal for any modern creator and gaming workloads.
At first glance, the Spatium M580 looks just like its sibling, save for the model number on its label. But the M580 definitely cranks thing up a notch or two. Check it out...
MSI Spatium M580 FROZR SSD Specifications And Features
MSI’s specifications claim peak reads and writes for the 2TB Spatium M580 FROZR at 14.6GB/s and 12.7GB/s, respectively, which puts the drive among the best enthusiast-class SSD available. And like other premiums SSDs available today, MSI offers a 5 year warranty and supports all of the advance features you’d expect, like TRIM, encryption, etc.
There’s a tall nickel-plated aluminum fin-stack on the Spatium M580 FROZR, linked to a heat-plate by three heat-pipes, that rests directly atop the Phison E26 controller, top-side NAND and DRAM cache. While all high-end E26-based drives require some sort of cooling, few go as far as MSI.
MSI Spatium M580 FROZR SSD SSD Benchmarks
Under each test condition, the SSDs showcased here were installed as secondary volumes in our testbed, with a separate drive used for the OS and benchmark installations. Our testbed's motherboard was updated with the latest BIOS available at the time of publication and Windows 11 was fully updated. Windows Firewall, automatic updates, and screen savers were all disabled before testing, and Focus Assist was enabled to prevent any interruptions.In all test runs, we rebooted the system, ensured all temp and prefetch data was purged, and waited several minutes for drive activity to settle and for the system to reach an idle state before invoking a test. All of the drives here have also been updated to their latest firmware as of press time. Where applicable, we would also typically use any proprietary NVMe drivers available from a given manufacturer. When not available, the drives used the Microsoft driver included with Windows 11.
HotHardware's Test System:
|Processor:
Intel Core i9-13900K
Motherboard:
MSI Z790 Godlike
Video Card:
GeForce RTX 3080
Memory:
32GB Micron DDR5-6000
Storage:
ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade (OS Drive)
ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 (2TB)
Seagate FireCuda 540 (2TB)
ADATA Legend 970 (1TB)
Samsung SSD 990 Pro (2TB)
MSI Spatium M570 Pro (2TB)
MSI Spatium M580 FROZR (2TB)
|OS:
Windows 11 Pro x64
Chipset Drivers:
Intel v10.1.19284
Benchmarks:
IOMeter 1.1
HD Tune v5.75
ATTO v4.01.01f
AS SSD
SiSoftware SANDRA
CrystalDiskMark v8.0.4c x64
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
PCMark 10 Storage Bench
3DMark Storage Tests
IOMeter is a well-respected industry standard benchmark. However, despite our results with IOMeter scaling as expected, it is debatable as to whether or not certain access patterns actually provide a valid example of real-world performance. The access patterns we tested may not reflect your particular workloads, for example. That said, we do think IOMeter is a reliable gauge for relative throughput, latency, and bandwidth with a given storage solution. In addition, there are certain highly-strenuous workloads you can place on a drive with IOMeter that you can't with most other storage benchmark tools.
IOMeter Benchmarks
In the following tables, we're showing two sets of access patterns; a custom Workstation pattern, with an 8K transfer size, consisting of 80% reads (20% writes) and 80% random (20% sequential) access and a 4K access pattern with a 4K transfer size, comprised of 67% reads (33% writes) and 100% random access. Queue depths from 1 to 16 were tested...
In terms of latency, the drives are relatively lightly grouped, with the M580 FROZR finishing right about in the middle of pack. Note, however, while there are obvious differences in performance between the drives with these workloads, all of these SSDs are quite fast.
SiSoft SANDRA 2022
ATTO Disk Benchmark
ATTO is another "quick and dirty" type of disk benchmark that measures transfer speeds across a specific volume length. It measures raw transfer rates for both reads and writes and graphs them out in an easily interpreted chart. We chose .5KB through 64MB transfer sizes and a queue depth of 6 over a total max volume length of 256MB. ATTO's workloads are sequential in nature and measure raw bandwidth, rather than I/O response time, access latency, etc.
Once again, in terms of sequential read and write performance, regardless of the transfer size, the MSI Spatium M580 FROZR SSD competes with the best of them and is among the fastest drives we've tested to date.
Read and write IO throughput is also very good with the MSI Spatium M580 FROZR. It doesn't pull away at any particular point, but it remains in the mix with the fastest drives across the range of transfer sizes.
AS SSD Compression Benchmark
Next up we ran the Compression Benchmark built-into AS SSD, an SSD specific benchmark being developed by Alex Intelligent Software. This test is interesting because it uses a mix of compressible and non-compressible data and outputs both Read and Write throughput of the drive. We only graphed a small fraction of the data (1% compressible, 50% compressible, and 100% compressible), but the trend is representative of the benchmark’s complete results.