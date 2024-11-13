Red Magic 10 Pro Gaming Phone Brings The Boom With Snapdragon 8 Elite And A Huge Battery
Nubia has officially announced the RedMagic 10 Pro and RedMagic 10 Pro+ for the Chinese market and the spec sheet reads like a mobile gamer's wet dream. The star of the show is undoubtedly the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which Nubia says helped the phone score 3,29,1328 points on AnTuTu (well ahead of the current leader the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered RedMagic 9 Pro with 2,025,738). Assisting the new phones will be up to 24GB of DDR5X Ultra (9.600 Mbps) RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 Pro internal storage.
Supporting all of that performance is the debut of composite liquid metal cooling that's around 13 times more conductive than thermal gel. This being a RedMagic, there's also 23,000 RPM cooler and 18% larger 3D ice-step VC surface, whereas the the superconducting copper foil and graphene layers are significantly thicker as well.
All 10 Pros will have a 6.85-inch BOE-made 144Hz OLED with very narrow bezels (95.3 percent screen-to-body ratio) and will be punchy outdoors with 2,000 max nits. There's an in-house Red Core R3 GPU handling the graphic side of things, by the way—it apparently supports 2K 120 FPS super-resolution and super-frame concurrency. PWM-sensitive folks will be happy to hear that the panel supports 2592Hz PWM dimming and DC dimming.
Other niceties are a proper 3.5mm audio port, 520Hz gaming shoulder buttons, a powerful X-axis linear motor, and NFC that supports things like BYD car keys, city bus cards, etc. There's a trio of cameras out back (50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro) and a single 16MP under-display selfie sensor.
Also of note are the batteries. Both the Pro (6,500mAh) and Pro+ (7,050mAh) use silicon-carbon batteries, which means higher capacity, faster charging rates, and longevity in a much smaller package.
Currently, the phones are open for orders in China with prices ranging from $692-$803 for the 10 Pro and $830-$1,038 for the 10 Pro+. There's even a $1,315 Golden Saga special edition with gold embellishments on the air ducts, VC, power buttons, logos, and other upgrades. International sales will begin early December.