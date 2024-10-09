Ultimate Prime Day Ryzen 9 9950X Gaming Rig Build With AMD, Corsair And ASRock

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here (for the next couple of days, actually), and it just so happens to coincide with a project we've had on the back burner at HotHardware
for months now. No, we're not talking about scouring the web for more tech deals. Instead, it has been far too long that my longtime friend, business partner, and fellow PC geek enthusiast Marco Chiappetta and I built a killer gaming and content creation powerhouse rig for all to see on video. Hijinks eventually ensue, of course, and we did have a couple of retakes as well, but it was also a whole lot of fun.
So, what are some of our top choices in high-end PC components for building a super-brawny many-core PC powered by AMD's Zen 5 Ryzen 9000 Series
? You're about to find out...
PC building of any sort has evolved into an art form over the years, and starting with the skins that will house your next finely-tuned machine is an important choice of not only aesthetics, but also a balance of both form and function. Here we landed on Corsair's extremely accessible, full-featured and tempered glass-strapped 6500X Mid-Tower ATX
Dual Chamber PC Case. Check out the panoramic views...