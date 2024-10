Ultimate Prime Day Ryzen 9 9950X Gaming Rig Build With AMD, Corsair And ASRock

We decided to go with an ultra-clean-looking all-white build, and Corsair continued to deliver the goods with its iCUE Link H150i Liquid CPU Cooler . This 360mm all-in-one cooler has a 2.1-inch LCD display on its pump and cold plate assembly that will show system vital signs, like CPU package temps and cooling liquid temps. It also comes with a Corsair iCUE Link System Hub controller that, when paired with other Corsair iCUE Link fans in the system, makes for not only clean cable-free snap connections—check our build video below, around the 7:30 mark, to see these in action—but all are also controlled in unison with the iCUE software. The 140mm fans have built in temperature sensors and can move push up to 82.5 CFM of air.

Check Our Ryzen 9 9950X Build Video For The Full Tour And Build Action



We won't get into the nitty-gritty details of every single component in the build; we have a full list in the conclusion and you can likewise check out most of that our in our magical mystery guided tour and build video above. However, at the heart of our system is



Alternatively, you could go with We won't get into the nitty-gritty details of every single component in the build; we have a full list in the conclusion and you can likewise check out most of that our in our magical mystery guided tour and build video above. However, at the heart of our system is ASRock's X670E Steel Legend motherboard, which is a great socket AM5 host with a stout 16+2+1 VRM design, solid heat sink cooling, multiple PCIe Gen 5 SSD slots in addition to its X16 Gen 5 steel-reinforced graphics slot and 2.5-Gb LAN, among other excellent features. We also dig its white camo colorway.Alternatively, you could go with ASRock's all new X870 Pro RS motherboard that will allow you to hit DDR5 memory speeds up to 8000MHz, even faster than the X670E Steel Legend's rated 6600MHz, and which comes with USB4 along with other goodies.

The Corsair iCUE Link H150i LCD Cooler's Cold Plate Is Pre-Pasted



Checking Our GeForce RTX 4090 For Proper Fit





Ahh, but that beefy Corsair RM1000x Shift power supply gave us a bit of pause in our build plan. We love perfecting and optimizing cable management in our systems, and the



Ahh, but that beefy Corsair RM1000x Shift power supply gave us a bit of pause in our build plan. We love perfecting and optimizing cable management in our systems, and the RM1000x Shift (29% off deal) moves its modular cable connections to one of the sides of the PSU instead of the traditional end location. Depending on the case, this allows for easier cable connections and changes, and possibly cleaner cable management, too. As such, in the interest of cable routing, we first mounted this PSU with its larger intake fan facing into the chassis. This isn't a horrible choice, but we realized that when installed this way, it will pull warm air from inside the chassis and vent it out its rear exhaust fan, which will also obviously warm up the PSU a touch as well. After some consideration, we flipped it around as you see above, and just had to live with slightly less immaculate cable routing so we could pull in cool air from the right perforated side panel of our Corsair 6500X chassis. Decisions, decisions.

Oh-So Clean And Oh-So Pretty

Final Assembly Complete: Here's The Specs Run-Down With Deals