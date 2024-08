Intel Xeon w7-2595x Review: All P-Core Pro Workstation Power

The Xeon W-2500 series is comprised of a single, monolithic die. Though a similar die offers up to 32 cores on Intel's Emerald Rapids-based Xeon server processors, the top Xeon W-2500 series part has 26 cores -- an increase of two cores versus the





The Xeon W-2500 and W-3500 series target somewhat different use cases. Both are designed for professional workstations targeting advanced creators, academia, and scientific types, but the W-3500 series cranks things up a few notches in terms of its memory support and PCIe connectivity...The Xeon W-2500 series is comprised of a single, monolithic die. Though a similar die offers up to 32 cores on Intel's Emerald Rapids-based Xeon server processors, the top Xeon W-2500 series part has 26 cores -- an increase of two cores versus the previous-gen Xeon w7-2495X . Xeon W-2500 series processors also support up to quad-channel memory, maxing out at 2TB, with up to 64 lanes of PCIe Gen 5. The Xeon w7-2595X we'll be showing you here features 48.75MB of L3 Smart Cache, though that number decreases as the core count is reduced.The Xeon W-3500 series essentially doubles up on everything versus the Xeon W-2500. Xeon W-3500 series processors are comprised of two dies (or tiles, or chiplets), with the top end SKU packing 60 P-cores, 112 lanes of PCIe Gen 5, and support for up to 4TB of memory in an 8-channel configuration. L3 cache tops out at 112.5MB.All Xeon W-series processors require DDR5 RDIMMs, similar to AMD's latest Threadripper 7000 series processors, with the maximum officially supported speed of DDR5-4800, though much faster speeds are possible. As you look through the SKU stacks, note that Xeon W-2500 series processors span 8 - 26 core configurations, while Xeon W-3500 series processors pack 16 - 60 cores. And because all of those cores are P-Cores, they support HyperThreading, so each core and process two threads concurrently.

Introducing The Xeon w7-2595X









Although they're comatible with the same socket, Xeon W-3500 and Xeon W-2500 processors feature slightly different designs that necessitate the use of different heat spreaders. What you see pictured here in the Xeon w7-2595X...Xeon W-3500 series processors are of a similar size and have the same LGA 4677 pad configuration on their undersides, but the notches in their heat spreaders are different and each requires a specific CPU guard when being installed into a motherboard. We detail the build process and show you differences in this build video.Xeon W processors are much larger than mainstream desktop chips. When they are installed into a socket, the processors must first be affixed to a CPU guard, that then attaches to whatever cooling solution is being used. At first blush, it seems like weird way to go about things and is somewhat the opposite of mainstream desktop CPU installs, where the chip just drops into the socket, and gets locked in with a lever, but in practice, it's kind of simple. Over the course of this review, we swapped processors 4 times and had no issues with fitment or cooler installation. Should you build a rig around a Xeon W processor, just be sure to check out that video so you can see exactly what we mean.

Intel W790 Motherboard And RDIMM Memory