Intel Xeon w7-2595x Review: All P-Core Pro Workstation Power

Although they're comatible with the same socket, Xeon W-3500 and Xeon W-2500 processors feature slightly different designs that necessitate the use of different heat spreaders. What you see pictured here in the Xeon w7-2595X...Xeon W-3500 series processors are of a similar size and have the same LGA 4677 pad configuration on their undersides, but the notches in their heat spreaders are different and each requires a specific CPU guard when being installed into a motherboard. We detail the build process and show you differences in this build video.Xeon W processors are much larger than mainstream desktop chips. When they are installed into a socket, the processors must first be affixed to a CPU guard, that then attaches to whatever cooling solution is being used. At first blush, it seems like weird way to go about things and is somewhat the opposite of mainstream desktop CPU installs, where the chip just drops into the socket, and gets locked in with a lever, but in practice, it's kind of simple. Over the course of this review, we swapped processors 4 times and had no issues with fitment or cooler installation. Should you build a rig around a Xeon W processor, just be sure to check out that video so you can see exactly what we mean.