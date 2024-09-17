Black Myth: Wukong Allegedly Hits 20M Sales, DLC Could Release In Early 2025
As a player of the game, It has been tremendous fun to battle my way through the gorgeous world. The fun is really in the combat system and ways that you can upgrade your character. With virtually endless combinations of attributes, you can go back and change whatever is needed to beat that next boss.
The game is graphically engaging and known to really give most GPUs a tough time, even NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090. There is a free benchmark available so that you can see where your system stacks up performance wise, too.
The world is quasi-open, but also walled in at the same time, with linearity. There are many paths you can still choose, and hidden areas of the game, with an addictive elements of finding all of the surprises.