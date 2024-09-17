CATEGORIES
Black Myth: Wukong Allegedly Hits 20M Sales, DLC Could Release In Early 2025

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, September 17, 2024, 09:56 AM EDT
wukong
There is scarcely anything more satisfying in the gaming world then when a solid game releases and pleases buyers the world over. That is the case with Black Myth: Wukong, which has allegedly pushed to the 20 million copies sold mark. Sure, the game had a few rounds of controversy on social media, but that seems to have mostly gone away and it continues to sell well. The game has been highly popular in China, with Game Science studio doing a stellar job on this project. A soon-to-be-released DLC for early 2025, to keep the content fresh. 

As a player of the game, It has been tremendous fun to battle my way through the gorgeous world. The fun is really in the combat system and ways that you can upgrade your character. With virtually endless combinations of attributes, you can go back and change whatever is needed to beat that next boss. 

steam wukong

Other gamers on Steam seem to agree, with it receiving over 630,000 reviews that make it "Overwhelmingly Positive." This game seems to not only be popular with gamers in China, where the game takes it inspiration from, but the entire world over. Due to this popularity, it also seems that a new DLC is slated for release sometime in early 2025. According to Daniel Camilo on X, he believes the DLC will release somewhere around the Chinese New Year in early 2025. It's also rumored that the DLC could be a free release, but we'll see.

The game is graphically engaging and known to really give most GPUs a tough time, even NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090.  There is a free benchmark available so that you can see where your system stacks up performance wise, too. 

x wukong

Modern games can be hit or miss, depending on how polished they are upon release. Other factors, such as micro-transactions and things that typically irk gamers can also cause a game to be unpopular early on. Black Myth: Wukong avoids most of those snafus, providing a clear, enjoyable gaming experience. Sure, the bosses may sometimes be very difficult, but a lot of the fun is in mastering techniques to overcome them. 

The world is quasi-open, but also walled in at the same time, with linearity. There are many paths you can still choose, and hidden areas of the game, with an addictive elements of finding all of the surprises. 
Tags:  Gaming, STEAM, black myth: wukong
