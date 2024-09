Black Myth: Wukong Allegedly Hits 20M Sales, DLC Could Release In Early 2025

Modern games can be hit or miss, depending on how polished they are upon release. Other factors, such as micro-transactions and things that typically irk gamers can also cause a game to be unpopular early on. Black Myth: Wukong avoids most of those snafus, providing a clear, enjoyable gaming experience. Sure, the bosses may sometimes be very difficult, but a lot of the fun is in mastering techniques to overcome them.



The world is quasi-open, but also walled in at the same time, with linearity. There are many paths you can still choose, and hidden areas of the game, with an addictive elements of finding all of the surprises.

Other gamers on Steam seem to agree, with it receiving over 630,000 reviews that make it "Overwhelmingly Positive." This game seems to not only be popular with gamers in China, where the game takes it inspiration from, but the entire world over. Due to this popularity, it also seems that a new DLC is slated for release sometime in early 2025. According to Daniel Camilo on X, he believes the DLC will release somewhere around the Chinese New Year in early 2025. It's also rumored that the DLC could be a free release, but we'll see.The game is graphically engaging and known to really give most GPUs a tough time, even NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090. There is a free benchmark available so that you can see where your system stacks up performance wise, too.