Black Myth: Wukong Allegedly Hits 20M Sales, DLC Could Release In Early 2025

Modern games can be hit or miss, depending on how polished they are upon release. Other factors, such as micro-transactions and things that typically irk gamers can also cause a game to be unpopular early on. Black Myth: Wukong avoids most of those snafus, providing a clear, enjoyable gaming experience. Sure, the bosses may sometimes be very difficult, but a lot of the fun is in mastering techniques to overcome them.



The world is quasi-open, but also walled in at the same time, with linearity. There are many paths you can still choose, and hidden areas of the game, with an addictive elements of finding all of the surprises.