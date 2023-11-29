Pimax Crystal VR Headset Review: High Res, High-End VR In Need Of Polish

Pimax Crystal: An Impressive Headset That Needs Some Polish

Pimax On Paper

The Pimax Crystal’s claim to fame is its remarkably high pixel count at an impressive 5760x2880 total pixels on QLED + Mini LED panels that can run up to 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the Crystal also claims to have the highest pixels-per-degree of all VR headsets at an admittedly impressive 35 PPD with a horizontal FOV of 125°. To put that in perspective, the Valve Index, widely considered a premier VR headset, has a resolution of 2880x1600 total pixels across two LCDs that can run up to 144Hz.





While the Crystal outclasses the Index and other VR headsets on paper, with 2880x2880 pixels per eye, you are paying for this premium in more ways than one. The elephant in the room here is the cost at an eyewatering $1,599, which well outprices other VR/AR headsets save for the Apple Vision Pro. Beyond that, you also must have the hardware to be able to drive those beefy displays well enough that you will not get sick while playing games. The bare minimum recommended specification for the Pimax Crystal is an Intel i5 12th Gen or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor or above, 16+GB of RAM, and anything that meets or beats an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070.





Pimax Crystal In Hand

If you can manage to get over those two big humps, the Pimax Crystal is a decent headset all things considered. Out of the box, you are met with a matte black plastic headset, seemingly on par with other Pimax devices, which is then flanked by two halo-style controllers like those paired with other standalone VR headsets. With the headset in hand, one might first notice the interesting rear head plate, which has a fairly normal knob to tighten the headset down, but a bit of extra plastic and a weird band coming from it. This is where one of two 6000mAh batteries that come with the headset go for power in either PC VR or standalone mode.





Around the sides, if you sprung for the option, are DMAS earphones with 40mm drivers that push DTS audio. Then up front is the angular design, which incorporates four cameras for inside-out tracking and a swappable face plate allowing for Valve Lighthouse-based tracking instead of the standard inside-out. If you go for this upgrade, it will normally cost $200 more but is available at the time of writing for only $100 more.

Inside the headset, one will see “premium glass lenses,” which are surrounded by Tobii eye-tracking technology that allows for auto-interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustments as well as dynamic foveated rendering to increase overall game performance. There is also a switch to flip between PC VR and standalone VR modes in the upper right-hand corner of the inner face of the headset, which is quite convenient. Then, on top is a volume rocker, IPD adjustment rocker, and power button, which will get the headset booted up in whichever mode you need.





With everything set up, charged, and attached, the headset will weigh in at 960g or 2.11 lbs, which is a bit on the heavier side, truth be told. Despite the heft, it isn’t notably uncomfortable for prolonged use, but your mileage may vary here. In any event, with all of that out of the way, let’s dive into our hands-on experience with the Pimax Crystal.





Pimax Crystal Setup

Initially, the setup of the HMD was a little finicky as we followed the available Pimax quick start guide, which is easy. However, we did not realize that our test rig, comprised of an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, NVIDIA RTX 4090, and 64GB of RAM, did not like having two connected displays as well as the Pimax Crystal thanks to GPU bandwidth issues. Once that problem was resolved by unplugging the secondary monitor, it was pretty smooth sailing.





Besides hardware setup, we also had to install the Pimax Play app and some other things, which we will mention in gameplay later. However, this proved to be easy enough and was pretty much a click-through setup with no real issues. Then, with the setup complete, we could finally dive into some VR content.





Pimax Crystal Real World Play – Standalone Mode

What we did not really mention previously is that inside the Pimax Crystal is effectively a gaming Android device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 and paired with 8GB of RAM. This allows you to play a number of games or interact with apps without having to hook up to a PC. We did not spend all that much time in here as it works as one would expect a standalone headset to. However, it does feel like you are playing mobile games in standalone mode, given the framerate and overall gameplay, that feels like a throwback to the Angry Birds era of gaming. Either way, it’s not a bad experience, just not where this headset shines.





Pimax Crystal Real World Play – PC Mode

Ultimately, PC gaming is the bread and butter of the Pimax Crystal, and that we can certainly confirm. The impressive displays yield nice clarity and detail compared to our baseline with the Valve Index. As a demanding game with close-range high detail, we pitted the Valve Index against the Pimax Crystal in Digital Combat Simulator (DCS) in an F-15C free-flight around the Nevada desert and Las Vegas itself.





While the Valve Index did generally outperform the Pimax Crystal in our testing, it was closer than what some might think. In initial tests, the Pimax Crystal was consistently around 40FPS in SteamVR until we switched to OpenXR mode, as explained in an article on the Pimax site. Then, the Crystal was consistently sitting around 50 to 60 FPS with the occasional dip or spike, which is to be expected.





The Valve Index in SteamVR mode, of course, had higher framerates, around 120 FPS with minimal things on screen, which was then brought back down to around 70 FPS by flying between buildings in Las Vegas. Ultimately, with some tuning and perhaps game tweaks alongside ensuring foveated rendering is working as it should in the Crystal, the gap in performance between the two headsets could be significantly reduced beyond what it already is.





Though DCS is not an end-all-be-all test for VR, it certainly stresses a system and lets a headset show both its strengths and weaknesses. As always, your mileage may vary, as do your PC specifications.





