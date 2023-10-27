SteamVR's Long Awaited 2.0 Update Is Here With A Bunch Of Improvements And Bug Fixes
After a month in beta, Valve has finally released SteamVR 2.0 for all users in the Steam VR ecosystem. This update brings some new features, updates, and upgrades over the previous version of SteamVR while also increasing SteamVR’s modernity to align with the recent Steam platform update earlier this year.
The SteamVR 2.0 update has brought several new features to the platform, including the current features of both Steam and Steam Deck, which have now been implemented. Furthermore, the team at Valve has updated the keyboard, which lets it look and feel different, with support for dual cursor typing, new languages, emojis, and themes. There has also been integration of Steam Chat and Voice Chat to round out the more social features of the update.
Beyond that, Valve has improved the Store, putting “new and popular VR releases front and center” with a design reminiscent of the Steam overhaul mentioned earlier. Speaking of the Store, though, it seems with the changes to SteamVR, Valve is planning a special event. VR influencer and YouTuber Brad 'SadlyItsBradley' Lynch posted to X a screenshot of what appears to be a call for discounts on Steam ahead of “Steam VR Fest 2023.” This event will run from December 4th at 10 am PST (1 pm EST) to December 11th at 10 am PST (1 pm EST) and “features discounts and demos on current and upcoming virtual reality games of all kinds.”
While all of this is certainly exciting, we had hoped that Valve would announce a new VR headset to coincide with the SteamVR 2.0 launch. The leaks and rumors floating around seemingly indicated this, though that goes to show you cannot quite trust anything until it comes to fruition with Valve.
In any event, it is nice to see SteamVR get the love it deserves, making it look and feel more closely integrated with the Steam ecosystem. If you want to give this update a spin, make sure your Steam client is updated and jump into VR with your preferred headset to see what has changed.