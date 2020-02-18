MiSTer DIY: Accurately Simulating Retro Game Consoles With FPGAs

Do-It-Yourself Retro Gaming On FPGA Power



Fully-assembled MiSTer FPGA DIY console Fully-assembled MiSTer FPGA DIY console

Intel-based System-on-Chip (SoC) FPGA board)

Now You're Playing With FPGA Power

There's no getting up from this shot from Terry Bogard

MiSTer FPGA Console Shopping List

Terasic DE10-nano FPGA Development Board $130.00 Gadgeter Aluminum Heatsinks $9.99 Micro USB OTG powered hub $9.90 Samsung EVO Select 64 GB Micro SD card $11.99 8Bitdo M30 2.4G for Sega Genesis Mini $24.99 Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse $20.99 Total $207.86

Everything you need to build a MiSTer console and more

Optional MisTer Add-Ons

Contra III's bosses are enormous

MiSTer FPGA Retro Gaming Setup



A maxed-out MiSTer setup including 8bitdo M30 and all the optional boards A maxed-out MiSTer setup including 8bitdo M30 and all the optional boards

The Advantages Of Retro FPGA Console Games Vs Software Emulation

Super Mario Bros. 3 on the NES via MiSTer

How MiSTer Avoids Game Lag

Who didn't get cholera on the Oregon Trail?

But How Does MiSTer Play That Retro Game Goodness?



Gameplay from a whole bunch of retro systems in video form

Sonic the Hedgehog via MiSTer - Composite Blending enabled

Without Composite Blending, you can see how the Genesis renders a transparency effect

Streets of Rage 2's ambience is second to none

MiSTer FPGA Retro Gaming Wrap Up



