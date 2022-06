Core i9-12900KS Review: Intel’s Fastest Alder Lake CPU Tested

Retail versions of the Core i9-12900KS ship in some interesting packaging. The box is clearly designated ‘Special Edition’, and features all of the typical branding we’ve come to expect, like the model number and family.The box folds open to reveal a faux gold wafer inside. That gold wafer is like a flattened cookie-tin; pop it open and the Core i9-12900KS is revealed inside.The Core i9-12900KS doesn’t include any cooling and special accessories. It drops into the same socket and motherboards at other 12th Gen Core series processors, provided the motherboard has a compatible BIOS. Obviously, since this is the highest-clocked, best-performing 12th Gen Core processor based on the Alder Lake architecture, it is best suited to high-end, enthusiast-class motherboards based on the Z690 chipset, with robust power delivery and comprehensive overclocking tools to wring the most performance from the chip.