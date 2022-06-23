ADATA XPG Alpha Review: An Ergonomic Gaming Mouse That Delivers

XPG Alpha Gaming Mouse Review: Comfortable, Accurate And Flexible









XPG Alpha Gaming Mouse Specifications

Interface USB Type-C Connection Wired | Wireless 2.4G / Bluetooth 5.1 / Wired Battery Life Up to 60 hours Sensor PAW 3335 Resolution 100-16,000 (via PRIME) IPS 400 Max. Acceleration 40 G Polling Rate 250 / 500 / 1000 Hz (via PRIME) Switch OMRON with 60-million clicks rating Lighting Effect RGB (PRIME Support) Voltage 5 V Current 410 mA Material PC + ABS Buttons 6 Dimension 128 x 78 x 40mm (5.04 x 3.07 x 1.57 in) Weight 78 ±5g (wired) | 98 ±5g (wireless) [without cable] Cable Length 1.8 m (5.9 ft) OS Compatibility Windows Warranty 2 Years

XPG Alpha Gaming Mouse Features And Experience









XPG Prime Software Features





















XPG Alpha Gaming Mouse Conclusions





The XPG Alpha gaming mouse is a solid option for any gamer looking for a highly customizable mouse, that will be satisfied by the somewhat conservative 6-button configuration. In our testing, the mouse's response time was fast with no perceivable latency whether in in wired or wireless mode. The XPG Alpha's buttons are also very tactile and accessible and we did not experience any mis-clicks throughout our time using the mouse.





Comfortable, Great Ergonomics

Solid Switches

Affordable Pricing

Good Battery Life (wireless) Unintuitive Software

Minimal Availability