HP Elite t660 Review: Redefining The Thin Client PC Category

HP Elite t660 Thin Client

HP's Elite t660 offers solid performance, plenty of connectivity, and an array of accessories, blurring the lines between a traditional thin client and small form factor edge PC.



Impressive Thin Client Performance

Robust External Connectivity

Passive Cooling Means Total Silence

Includes Competent Peripherals

Stable Stand And Versatile Mounting Options

Case Plastics Could Feel More Premium

Requires External Power Brick



When many users think about a "thin client," they often imagine the most basic of PC systems, with relatively limited local processing power. After all, most thin clients simply connect to a remote virtual desktop session , right? Well, not really, or at least, not anymore. Modern thin clients handle a lot more work locally now, thanks to the multimedia nature of modern "Unified Communication and Collaboration" apps like Webex, Zoom, Teams and the like. As such, we now have systems like the new HP Elite t660 thin client we'll be showing you here today. This machine doesn't look much like prior thin clients ; it has a five-core processor with a powerful integrated GPU and media engine, in addition to robust external connectivity and a significant amount of RAM and storage, both of which are easily upgradeable.

Modern Thin Clients And Multimedia Redirection

Crucially, this approach reduces bandwidth consumption as well. Instead of streaming raw video data across the network, compressed streams are sent to the thin client, where they're efficiently decoded and displayed. This not only lightens the load on the server, but also ensures that remote workers with less-than-ideal internet connections can still participate in seamless collaboration.

HP Elite t660 Thin Client System Specifications

HP Elite t660 Thin Client Construction And Build Quality

Remove the plastic vent-plate to access the metal hotplate that the base screws into.



HP Elite t660 Thin Client Software & Benchmarks



The boot screen that greets you at every POST.

It also came with Citrix Workspace pre-installed.

We also tested Geekbench 6.4.0 and came up with predictable results. The Elite t660 has the fewest CPU cores of the processors represented, so it's not a surprise that it comes out with the lowest multi-core result. In fact, the surprising part is that this six-thread CPU really isn't far behind the sixteen-thread reference systems, albeit that both of those chips are probably sharply limited by memory bandwidth (in the case of the 5700U ) and power limit (in the case of the 7840U.) Meanwhile, the U300E tops the chart in single-threaded performance, which is the most important thing for the client desktop experience anyway—thus what looks like unusual sorting in this chart.





Testing A Zoom Call On The HP Elite t660





We also wanted to present this quick test of a Zoom call on the HP Elite t660. Don't mind the high CPU usage just before the screenshot; that was from installing the app itself. Using typical remote work applications on the Elite t660 is perfectly smooth and flawless. While some tasks on the machine (like file compression) can drag on a bit, typical client tasks like synchronous and asynchronous workplace collaboration are perfectly performant on the Elite t660, which isn't something we could say about every "thin client" we've ever laid hands on.

HP Elite t660 Thin Client: Our Thoughts