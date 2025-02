Dell UltraSharp 40 5K IPS Black 120Hz Monitor Review: It’s A Stunner

IPS Black is a non-traditional panel technology and underneath its TFT LCD screen and anti-glare coating lurks a display technology that turns traditional IPS on its head. Merck and LG Display teamed-up to bring something truly unique to the table with the IPS Black panel that Dell employs onboard the UltraSharp 40. What sets this apart isn’t just a tweak to the liquid crystal material; it's a fundamental shift in how the panel operates. Traditional IPS displays worked on a "normally off" mode—meaning when no voltage was applied, you'd see a black pixel. But with IPS Black, it's the opposite. No drive voltage? You’re looking at a white pixel instead. Kinda crazy right?Regardless, the result is that IPS Black takes legacy IPS display performance to the next level, offering significantly deeper black levels and improved contrast ratios over traditional IPS panels. The result is a much more accurate depiction of dark areas in an image, all while retaining wide viewing angles and offering even better color precision versus standard IPS displays. It’s a solid step forward in delivering more vivid, accurate visuals, short of an OLED monitor , which has its limitations in terms of burn-in risk, etc. The Dell UltraSharp 40 specifically can render 99% of the DCI-P3 and Display P3 color space on average, so if you're in need of true color fidelity, this monitor can deliver it. More on this in our testing below.There are some caveats with IPS Black, however. The only real drawback currently is that, due to the new panel material and reversed voltage modes, response times with IPS Black displays aren't quite as good as standard IPS displays yet, especially IPS gaming monitors. That said, at its Fast mode setting, the Dell UltraSharp 40 can hit a 5ms response time at 120Hz, which is good enough for casual to moderately-fast gaming requirements. Perhaps fast twitch eSports gamers shouldn't apply here, but more on this later.