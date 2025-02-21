Dell UltraSharp 40 5K IPS Black 120Hz Monitor Review: It’s A Stunner

Dell UltraSharp 40 U4025QW Color Accuracy, Uniformity And Gamut Coverage Results





We started testing with a couple useful tools, including DisplayCAL calibration and characterization software and a Calibrite Display Plus HL display calibration device . We highly recommend this colorimeter, for users who need top color fidelity and accuracy, as a great tool to get things dialed in.

UltraSharp 40 U4025QW DCI-P3 Gamut Coverage

Dell claims Delta E is less than 2 on average, and our testing proved an excellent result of 0.11 on average with a maximum shift of 2.77. Gamut coverage is also very good, with near 99.9% sRBG coverage and 94.5% actual measured coverage of the DCI P3 color gamut. The gamut plot, aka the chromaticity diagram, above also visualized this color accuracy result of the Dell UltraSharp 40, which is excellent.



UltraSharp 40 U4025QW Color Uniformity Test Results

Our color uniformity testing also was met with great results for a very large panel like this. There was a bit of drift in the bottom right of this display, though normal tolerances still showed as passing. All-in, again, for a large 40-inch panel like the UltraSharp 40, this is a solid uniformity result.





Dell's UltraSharp 40 U4025QW Performs Admirably With Wide Viewing Angles



Dell UltraSharp 40 U4025QW Content Creation And Productivity Performance High Resolution Screen Real Estate For Days

Now that we've gotten past the clinical testing of this big, bodacious display, we'll cover our experiential impressions in a couple of different use cases. Above you can see what you can do with a 40-inch, 5K 120Hz curved monitor, which is to say just about anything. Here we've fired up Power Director for video editing, Adobe Photoshop for photo editing, Discord for real-time chat and a Chrome web browser session with HotHardware.com. This is a good illustration of a content creation workflow on the Dell UltraSharp 40 that is possible with a 40-inch desktop at a super-high 5120x2160 resolution. If you work in a similar flow to this, you'll quickly be

Dell UltraSharp 40 U4025QW Gaming And Media Consumption Performance Driving 5K Native Res Gaming Will Take Some Muscle

Gaming on the Dell UltraSharp 40 U4025QW monitor has it's pros and cons, however. There's little question that a massive 5K display like this is a heck of a lot of fun to game on, but your graphics card better be up to the task if you're going to game at native res. Here we're driving Indian Jones and The Great Circle at 5120x2160 with the Ultra quality preset and ray tracing enabled. Our GeForce RTX 4090 was breaking a hard sweat, though we still managed a smooth ~60 FPS, which was more than satisfying and a real treat at this panel size and resolution.



If you need to scale things back to 4K or 1440p, however, in order to hit a playable frame rate on a lesser graphics card, the Dell UltraSharp 40 scales down fairly well. It's still a tall order, and don't expect pristine clarity but it gets the job done. Scaling back to 4K is crisp, though 1440p definitely gets a little muddy as does 1080p. For some gamers, the bigger issue with the UltraSharp 40 is that, though it's a 120Hz panel, it has a relatively pokey best response time of 5ms on its Fast setting. In our experience we didn't see a ton of ghosting during game play, though it was observable at times. It wasn't a show-stopper for us by any means but, for those who key on fast response times, or competitive gamers who live or die between the milliseconds, you'll probably want to look elsewhere. This a professional, very accurate, BIG workstation display first, though it does have some game at 120Hz.



We'll also note that gamers will appreciate the sharp contrast and deep blacks of this display as well. Everything just pops better on this panel, much like you experience with OLED. In comparison to another an LG UltraGear 38 Inch Ultra Wide 1440p Nano IPS panel we had on hand, there was no comparison in terms of color reproduction, though the UltraGear is a 1ms panel specifically targeted for gaming.



Finally, video and movie watching on the UltraSharp 40 was a joy. This panel is up to the task with HDR support, and fast moving action was smooth and ghost free from our experience. In addition, Dell claims the UltraSharp 40's IPS Black panel is also certified for TUV Rheinland 5-Star Eye Comfort levels, and "reduces harmful blue light emissions to ≤35%, compared to ≤50% from its previous generation, for all-day eye comfort without sacrificing color accuracy." So in short, it will help to not disturb your circadian rhythms as well. If you'd like to video stream on the UltraSharp 40 as backup TV to wind down at the end of a day, this 40-inch curvaceous beauty with its 21:9 aspect ratio has you covered there too. Dell UltraSharp 40 U4025QW IPS Black Monitor Final Review Analysis



Throughout our testing, what was most prominent for us was how rich and vibrant color reproduction is with the UltraSharp 40, with deep blacks and fantastic contrast. Once you get this monitor dialed in with proper calibration, the benefits of IPS Black technology are more than prominent. This display technology is an excellent alternative to OLED panels, and Dell has configured a 40-inch curved 5K HDR Cadillac of a monitor with the UltraSharp 40 U4025QW. At $1489 currently on Amazon , it's a bit of reach price-wise for some, but we think it's a still a strong value for what Dell delivers. Though it has its caveats for gamers, this is one of the best large format monitors we've ever set eyes on, and we can't stop gawking at it, so much so that we're giving it an Editor's Choice award. The last main testing and analysis section above really tells you all you need to know about the Dell UltraSharp 40 U4025QW (please Dell, let's simplify these model numbers!). This is a content creation professional's or productivity worker's powerful tool, and a window to massive screen real estate and multitasking, first. If you don't have the need for this kind of high resolution, high fidelity, large display area, there are plenty of other options out there. However, if color fidelity, and a massive high resolution desktop, or multiple desktops are what you crave or need, you can't go wrong with this IPS Black monitor from Dell.

The Dell UltraSharp 40's display settings are straightforward to access, thanks to a conveniently placed joystick on the rear right of the panel. A quick press pops up a menu packed with a ton of options. One of the standout features here is the built-in Network KVM switch, which lets you run two systems off a single monitor with a split display. And if that wasn’t enough, you’ve got Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes on tap, all seamlessly integrated with the Auto-KVM and Network KVM functionality. This large monitor also has Internal Multi-Stream Transport, so you can split the display into two virtual 2560x2160 monitors, without the need for any external software or a DisplayPort splitter. This is definitely a solid set of features for productivity workers and content creation professionals that need to multitask in a big way.There are also a bunch of controls for preset color space settings, brightness, contrast, etc. However, though the panel arrived pre-calibrated out of the box from Dell, we'd highly recommend setting up this massive high res display with a proper colorimeter calibration first and foremost.Speaking of which, let's dig into what we found with our meters and in experiential testing...