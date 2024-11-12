Displays 101: Here’s What To Look For In Your Next Monitor Or TV

Monitor And Display Basics: Pixels, Resolutions, and Aspect Ratios Explained





Monitor And Display Basics: Pixels On A Screen

We're not covering CRTs, projectors, or other displays in this post.

Monitor And Display Basics: Aspects Of Resolution

It wasn't always this way, but modern displays exclusively have square pixels in a fixed grid. When we say "fixed grid", we mean it—you can still change the resolution on one of these screens, but it'll just make things blurry or diminish quality, as either the computer or the screen has to interpolate the lower-resolution input to the fixed resolution of the display. The only other alternative is to use black bars around the image, which is also sub-optimal. The conclusion is this: don't change the screen resolution directly.





The dot represents the center of a pixel in this low-resolution example.









These displays have the same diagonal measurement, but very different sizes.

This 240p stream capture looks pretty nasty, especially if you blow it up to 4K.

Non-integer scaling causes nasty upscaling artifacts. Image: Siam-Lights on Github

