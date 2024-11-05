Corsair MP700 Elite Review: First Phison E31T Gen5 SSD Tested

Corsair MP700 Elite: Fast PCIe Gen 5 Storage Gets More Affordable, Runs Cooler, Consumes Less Power



Corsair MP700 Elite PCIe Gen 5 SSD: $259 MSRP, (2TB)

The new Corsair MP700 Elite PCIe Gen 5 SSD outguns previous-gen DRAM-less drives and consumes less power than flagship Gen 5 drives, to strike a great balance for a wide range of systems.





Good Sequential Transfers

Relaitvely Low Power

No Heatsink Required (But Recommended)

Fast 4K Transfers At QD1

Not Always Faster Than Gen 4 Drives

Street Prices Too High (For Now)







Corsair has a long storied history in the enthusiast PC space, and while the company offers faster drives in the MP700 series, the new MP700 Elite will be more suitable for a wider range of platforms and it's somewhat more affordable as well. Let’s take a look...

A few weeks back, we took a look at a Phison E31T-based reference SSD, which foreshadowed the arrival of more affordable, lower-power PCI Express Gen 5 solid state drives. To date, the enthusiast-class Phison E26 has dominated the PCIe Gen 5 SSD market, but that controller and the associated NAND required to hit its flagship performance levels, aren't a great fit for lower-power systems, like notebooks or game consoles, for example. The Phison E31T, however, is a fresh DRAM-less offering, with a purpose-built Gen 5 controller that strikes a balance between performance and power. While our original coverage featured a reference drive straight from Phison's labs, today we get to show you the first retail-ready E31T-based offering, the Corsair MP700 Elite.

Corsair MP700 Elite Specifications And Features



The drive you see pictured here is the 2TB Corsair MP700 Elite -- a 1TB model with similar performance and features is also coming down the pipeline. Corsair rates the MP700 Elite for 10GB/s reads and 8.5GB/s write, with random read and write IOPS of up to 1.3M and 1.4M, respectively, which is somewhat lower than Phison's reference specs, but we suspect Corsair is just being conservative with their numbers. Endurance is rated for 600TBW on the 1TB model and 1,200TBW on the 2TB model.







Corsair MP700 Elite w/ Heatsink Corsair MP700 Elite w/ Heatsink

The Corsair MP700 Elite is about as simple as an M.2 SSD can be. The controller, a couple of pieces of NAND, and a few caps and inductors are mounted on the top-side of the PCB, and the backside is completely bare except for some vias and a decal with some product details. The form-factor pictured here is a common 2280 gum stick, just like the vast majority of other consumer NVMe M.2 SSDs.



To see where Corsair's MP700 Elite lands relative to other drives on the market, we compared its performance to a varied mix of PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 5 drives, including one based on

The Phison E31T at the heart of the Corsair MP700 Elite is a native PCIe Gen 5 controller, with 4 lanes of PCIe connectivity, that's manufactured on TSMC's 7nm process node. Paired to the controller are a couple of pieces of Kioxia BiCS8 3D TLC NAND, operating at 3,600MT/s. The combination of TSMC's 7nm manufacturing process, the lack of DRAM (Phison E31T-based drives will be DRAM-less HMB devices), the E31T's updated architecture, and Kioxia BiCS8 3D TLC NAND, results is a relatively low-power drive that'll be at home in desktops, notebooks and laptops. The PS4 power state is only 3.5mW and the drive peaks at only 6.1W. Average power is 5.9W, though.Due to its relatively low-power operation, the Phison E31T-based Corsair MP700 Elite does not absolutely require a heatsink for general operation and everyday computing tasks, but one is recommended for extended workloads, as is the case with virtually all modern NVMe M.2 SSDs. In fact, Corsair will be offering two models of the drive -- one without heatsink (like you see here) and one with a heatsink included. If your motherboard's got built-in M.2 heat spreaders, the bare drive is all you'll need.

Corsair MP700 Elite SSD Benchmarks

Under each test condition, the SSDs featured here were installed as secondary volumes in our testbed, with a separate drive used for the OS and benchmark installations. Our testbed's motherboard was updated with the latest BIOS available at the time of publication and Windows 11 was fully updated as well. Windows Firewall, automatic updates, and screen savers were all disabled before testing, and Focus Assist was enabled to prevent any interruptions.

HotHardware's Test System:

Processor:

Intel Core i9-14900K



Motherboard:

MSI Z790 Godlike



Video Card:

GeForce RTX 3080



Memory:

32GB Micron DDR5-6000



Storage:

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade (OS Drive)

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 (2TB)

Corsair MP700 Eltie (2TB)

Samsung SSD 990 Pro (2TB)

MSI Spatium M570 Pro (2TB)

Kingston Fury Renegade (1TB)

Phison E31T Reference Drive (2TB)

OS:

Windows 11 Pro x64



Chipset Drivers:

Intel v10.1.19284



Benchmarks:

IOMeter 1.1

HD Tune v5.75

ATTO v4.01.01f

AS SSD

SiSoftware SANDRA

CrystalDiskMark v8.0.4c x64

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

PCMark 10 Storage Bench

3DMark Storage Tests



IOMeter Benchmarks

In all test runs, we rebooted the system, ensured all temp and prefetch data was purged, and waited several minutes for drive activity to settle and for the system to reach an idle state before invoking a test. All of the drives here have also been updated to their latest firmware as of press time. Where applicable, we would also typically use any proprietary NVMe drivers available from a given manufacturer. When not available, the drives used the in-box Microsoft NVMe driver included with Windows 11.IOMeter is a well-respected industry standard benchmark. However, despite our results with IOMeter scaling as expected, it is debatable as to whether or not certain access patterns actually provide a valid example of real-world performance. The access patterns we tested may not reflect your particular workloads, for example, or mirror the behavior of actual applications. That said, we do think IOMeter is a reliable gauge for relative throughput, latency, and bandwidth with a given storage solution. In addition, there are certain highly-strenuous workloads you can place on a drive with IOMeter that you can't with most other storage benchmark tools.

In the following tables, we're showing two sets of access patterns; a custom Workstation pattern, with an 8K transfer size, consisting of 80% reads (20% writes) and 80% random (20% sequential) access and a 4K access pattern with a 4K transfer size, comprised of 67% reads (33% writes) and 100% random access. Queue depths from 1 to 16 were tested...



















The Corsair MP700 Elite edged out the reference Phison E31T-based drive ever so slightly with both access patterns we tested, but ultimately it wasn't able to catch any of the other drives we used for reference data.















In terms of its average transfer speeds with both access patterns, the Corsair MP700 Elite trailed all but the Phison E31T reference platform.

















SiSoft SANDRA 2022

Next, we used SiSoft SANDRA, the System ANalyzer, Diagnostic and Reporting Assistant for some quick tests. Here, we used the File System Test and provide the results from our comparison SSDs. Read and write performance metrics, along with the overall drive score, are detailed below.









ATTO Disk Benchmark

Latency was also somewhat better on the Corsair MP700 Elite than the similarly appointed Phison E31T-based reference drive according to IOMeter, but wasn't quite as speedy as the other drives we tested, which incorporate a DRAM cache. (Which is to be expected).SANDRA's File System Benchmark had the Corsair MP700 Elite edging out the Phison E31T-based drive and landing near the top of the pack, outpacing all of the PCIe Gen 4 drives and trailing only the higher-end Phison E26-based offering from MSI

ATTO is another "quick and dirty" type of disk benchmark that measures transfer speeds across a specific volume length. It measures raw transfer rates for both reads and writes and graphs them out in an easily interpreted chart. We chose .5KB through 64MB transfer sizes and a queue depth of 6 over a total max volume length of 256MB. ATTO's workloads are sequential in nature and measure raw bandwidth, rather than I/O response time, access latency, etc.

















Once it got rolling at about the 64K transfer size, the Corsair MP700 Elite was able to stretch its legs and land in second place overall, slightly ahead of the reference platform (despite Corsair's more conservative specs), but the higher-end Phison-based MSI Spatium M570 Pro.

















Read and write IO throughput was a mixed bag. The Corsair MP700 Elite was competitive with the other drives throughout, but laned about in the middle of the pack in the write test. However, it typically trailed all but the reference drive in the read test.

AS SSD Compression Benchmark

Next up we ran the Compression Benchmark built-into AS SSD, an SSD specific benchmark being developed by Alex Intelligent Software. This test is interesting because it uses a mix of compressible and non-compressible data and outputs both Read and Write throughput of the drive. We only graphed a small fraction of the data (1% compressible, 50% compressible, and 100% compressible), but the trend is representative of the benchmark’s complete results.