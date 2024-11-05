Corsair MP700 Elite Review: First Phison E31T Gen5 SSD Tested
Corsair MP700 Elite: Fast PCIe Gen 5 Storage Gets More Affordable, Runs Cooler, Consumes Less Power
|Corsair MP700 Elite PCIe Gen 5 SSD: $259 MSRP, (2TB)
The new Corsair MP700 Elite PCIe Gen 5 SSD outguns previous-gen DRAM-less drives and consumes less power than flagship Gen 5 drives, to strike a great balance for a wide range of systems.
|
|
Corsair has a long storied history in the enthusiast PC space, and while the company offers faster drives in the MP700 series, the new MP700 Elite will be more suitable for a wider range of platforms and it's somewhat more affordable as well. Let’s take a look...
Corsair MP700 Elite Specifications And Features
Find The Corsair MP700 Elite @ Amazon
The drive you see pictured here is the 2TB Corsair MP700 Elite -- a 1TB model with similar performance and features is also coming down the pipeline. Corsair rates the MP700 Elite for 10GB/s reads and 8.5GB/s write, with random read and write IOPS of up to 1.3M and 1.4M, respectively, which is somewhat lower than Phison's reference specs, but we suspect Corsair is just being conservative with their numbers. Endurance is rated for 600TBW on the 1TB model and 1,200TBW on the 2TB model.
Kioxia BiCS8 3D TLC NAND, results is a relatively low-power drive that’ll be at home in desktops, notebooks and laptops. The PS4 power state is only 3.5mW and the drive peaks at only 6.1W. Average power is 5.9W, though.
The Corsair MP700 Elite is about as simple as an M.2 SSD can be. The controller, a couple of pieces of NAND, and a few caps and inductors are mounted on the top-side of the PCB, and the backside is completely bare except for some vias and a decal with some product details. The form-factor pictured here is a common 2280 gum stick, just like the vast majority of other consumer NVMe M.2 SSDs.
To see where Corsair's MP700 Elite lands relative to other drives on the market, we compared its performance to a varied mix of PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 5 drives, including one based on Phison’s higher-end E26 Gen 5 controller and the Phison’s E31T reference platform.
Corsair MP700 Elite SSD Benchmarks
Under each test condition, the SSDs featured here were installed as secondary volumes in our testbed, with a separate drive used for the OS and benchmark installations. Our testbed's motherboard was updated with the latest BIOS available at the time of publication and Windows 11 was fully updated as well. Windows Firewall, automatic updates, and screen savers were all disabled before testing, and Focus Assist was enabled to prevent any interruptions.In all test runs, we rebooted the system, ensured all temp and prefetch data was purged, and waited several minutes for drive activity to settle and for the system to reach an idle state before invoking a test. All of the drives here have also been updated to their latest firmware as of press time. Where applicable, we would also typically use any proprietary NVMe drivers available from a given manufacturer. When not available, the drives used the in-box Microsoft NVMe driver included with Windows 11.
HotHardware's Test System:
|Processor:
Intel Core i9-14900K
Motherboard:
MSI Z790 Godlike
Video Card:
GeForce RTX 3080
Memory:
32GB Micron DDR5-6000
Storage:
ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade (OS Drive)
ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 (2TB)
Corsair MP700 Eltie (2TB)
Samsung SSD 990 Pro (2TB)
MSI Spatium M570 Pro (2TB)
Kingston Fury Renegade (1TB)
Phison E31T Reference Drive (2TB)
|OS:
Windows 11 Pro x64
Chipset Drivers:
Intel v10.1.19284
Benchmarks:
IOMeter 1.1
HD Tune v5.75
ATTO v4.01.01f
AS SSD
SiSoftware SANDRA
CrystalDiskMark v8.0.4c x64
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
PCMark 10 Storage Bench
3DMark Storage Tests
IOMeter is a well-respected industry standard benchmark. However, despite our results with IOMeter scaling as expected, it is debatable as to whether or not certain access patterns actually provide a valid example of real-world performance. The access patterns we tested may not reflect your particular workloads, for example, or mirror the behavior of actual applications. That said, we do think IOMeter is a reliable gauge for relative throughput, latency, and bandwidth with a given storage solution. In addition, there are certain highly-strenuous workloads you can place on a drive with IOMeter that you can't with most other storage benchmark tools.
IOMeter Benchmarks
In the following tables, we're showing two sets of access patterns; a custom Workstation pattern, with an 8K transfer size, consisting of 80% reads (20% writes) and 80% random (20% sequential) access and a 4K access pattern with a 4K transfer size, comprised of 67% reads (33% writes) and 100% random access. Queue depths from 1 to 16 were tested...
Latency was also somewhat better on the Corsair MP700 Elite than the similarly appointed Phison E31T-based reference drive according to IOMeter, but wasn't quite as speedy as the other drives we tested, which incorporate a DRAM cache. (Which is to be expected).
SiSoft SANDRA 2022
ATTO Disk Benchmark
ATTO is another "quick and dirty" type of disk benchmark that measures transfer speeds across a specific volume length. It measures raw transfer rates for both reads and writes and graphs them out in an easily interpreted chart. We chose .5KB through 64MB transfer sizes and a queue depth of 6 over a total max volume length of 256MB. ATTO's workloads are sequential in nature and measure raw bandwidth, rather than I/O response time, access latency, etc.
Once it got rolling at about the 64K transfer size, the Corsair MP700 Elite was able to stretch its legs and land in second place overall, slightly ahead of the reference platform (despite Corsair's more conservative specs), but the higher-end Phison-based MSI Spatium M570 Pro.
Read and write IO throughput was a mixed bag. The Corsair MP700 Elite was competitive with the other drives throughout, but laned about in the middle of the pack in the write test. However, it typically trailed all but the reference drive in the read test.
AS SSD Compression Benchmark
Next up we ran the Compression Benchmark built-into AS SSD, an SSD specific benchmark being developed by Alex Intelligent Software. This test is interesting because it uses a mix of compressible and non-compressible data and outputs both Read and Write throughput of the drive. We only graphed a small fraction of the data (1% compressible, 50% compressible, and 100% compressible), but the trend is representative of the benchmark’s complete results.