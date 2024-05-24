Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved U3425WE Monitor Review: Jack Of All Trades



Excellent viewing angles add to the high-quality experience of this panel, with 178 degrees vertical and horizontal. This delivered real-world comfortable visibility in many lightning and seating conditions, regardless of more obtuse angles. We don't all always have perfect posture, and remain dead center of our displays, so maintaining accuracy at wider viewing angles is definitely helpful, and one of the main advantages of IPS display technology.



Adobe Photoshop was a pleasure to use on this monitor. Once again, the expansive panel size and relatively high resolution made it a great companion. Color accuracy and vibrancy are the main attractions here, with the 2000:1 contrast ratio helping with editing photos. While this is a matte display, occasionally you can get some minor glare from brighter light sources as seen in the above photo on the top left of the panel, but that is as expected. The monitor reacts very well to light, especially within a normal brightness range.For use cases where you'll want two systems connected, KVM functionality is built in and can be used over a network or the traditional way with discrete cables. We connected a Mac to the Thunderbolt display connection, and a gaming PC to the DisplayPort. Both functioned perfectly, and it was easy to switch inputs with the joystick and menu system as needed. On the Mac, the volume control wasn't available directly as it would normally be on the Apple Studio Display, but there are some work arounds for that option. Volume control via the keyboard worked fine with the PC, however. This is true of most monitors and Apple Mac systems when using HDMI or Thunderbolt, so it is not a reflection on the Dell UltraSharp 34's capabilities itself.