Dell Precision 7865 Workstation Review: Cool & Quiet 64-Core Powerhouse

The Dell Precision 7865 chews through workstation-class workloads with a 64-core AMD Threadripper Pro CPU and NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPU, while remaining cool and quiet.

Aesthetically, the design of the Dell Precision 7865 is classic and industrial. It is a black box, as many business-oriented computers are, but maintains some visual appeal, with rounded edges on the front panel and a diagonal front grille over a honeycomb patterned air intake.



Dell Precision 7865: Touring The Exterior