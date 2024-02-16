MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD Review: Big Cooler, Super Performance

MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD Review: A Speed Demon, With Massive Cooling



MSI Spatium M570 Pro: 2TB for $329

The MSI Spatium M570 Pro is a PCIe Gen 5 SSD with class-leading performance and an integrated cooler that (literally) towers over the competition.





Excellent Performance

Native PCIe Gen 5 Interface

Low Latency

Great For Gamers

Price Premium

Not Suitable For PS5







You’ve got to see this thing. Let’s get some high-level specs out of the way first, take a tour of the MSI Spatium M570 Pro, and then see how this puppy performs. Spoiler alert: this SSD is fast...

MSI has consistently and aggressively targeted PC gamers with a multitude of its products, for many years. Whether it’s a motherboard, high-end notebook, or graphics card, MSI almost always has an absolutely fully-loaded, decked-out model in its line-up, that screams “PC gaming”. The same holds true for MSI’s enthusiast-class solid state storage products as well. Case in point, the MSI Spatium M570 Pro PCIe Gen 5 SSD we’ll be showing you here today. The MSI Spatium M570 Pro is built around Phison’s leading E26 controller , and packs some speedy Micron NAND and a monolithic cooler, that’s gargantuan in comparison to most other premium solid state drives currently on the market.You’ve got to see this thing. Let’s get some high-level specs out of the way first, take a tour of the MSI Spatium M570 Pro, and then see how this puppy performs. Spoiler alert: this SSD is fast...

MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD Specifications And Features



MSI’s specifications claim peak reads and writes for the 2TB (and 4TB) Spatium M570 Pro of 12.4GB/s and 11.8GB/s, respectively, which puts the drive among the current PC storage elite. Faster drives are coming (we previewed one already), but as of this moment, the MSI Spatium M570 Pro can hang with the best of them. And like other premiums SSDs available today, MSI offers a 5 year warranty and supports all of the advance features you’d expect, like TRIM, encryption, etc.





As you can see, there’s a tall nickel-plated aluminum fin-stack on the Spatium M570 Pro, linked to a heat-plate by three heat-pipes, that rests directly atop the



MSI is currently offering the Spatium M570 Pro in three capacities – 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, but it’s the two largest drives that offer the best performance. The 1TB model, while still relatively fast, doesn’t quite match the peak sequential capabilities of the 2TB and 4TB models. We’ll be evaluating the 2TB model here.As mentioned, the MSI Spatium M570 Pro is built around a PCIe Gen 5 Phison E26 controller, paired to Micron 232-layer NAND flash memory, and some LPDDR4 DRAM Cache (with capacities ranging from 2GB to 8GB, depending on the size of the drive).MSI’s specifications claim peak reads and writes for the 2TB (and 4TB) Spatium M570 Pro of 12.4GB/s and 11.8GB/s, respectively, which puts the drive among the current PC storage elite. Faster drives are coming (we previewed one already), but as of this moment, the MSI Spatium M570 Pro can hang with the best of them. And like other premiums SSDs available today, MSI offers a 5 year warranty and supports all of the advance features you’d expect, like TRIM, encryption, etc.Underneath all that metal is a common M.2 2280 gumstick. But considering these high-end Phison / Micron-based drives can consume more than 11 watts under load, MSI decided to ensure thermals, and the potential throttling that can come as a result of excess heat, would not be problem with the Spatium M570 Pro – hence the massive, tower-type cooler.As you can see, there’s a tall nickel-plated aluminum fin-stack on the Spatium M570 Pro, linked to a heat-plate by three heat-pipes, that rests directly atop the Phison E26 controller , top-side NAND and DRAM cache. While all high-end E26-based drives require some sort of cooling, few go as hard as MSI did here. Provided there is adequate air-flow in your chassis, that large cooler is more than up to the task of keeping the Spatium M570 Pro humming along at top speed.There are a few downsides to that cooler, however. Without adequate clearance around the M.2 slot, it simply may not fit on some motherboards. It also requires the complete removal of any stylized M.2 heat plates included with most enthusiast motherboards available today. The cooler obviously adds some cost as well, and precludes it from fitting in the PS5.

MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD SSD Benchmarks

Under each test condition, the SSDs showcased here were installed as secondary volumes in our testbed, with a separate drive used for the OS and benchmark installations. Our testbed's motherboard was updated with the latest BIOS available at the time of publication and Windows 11 was fully updated. Windows Firewall, automatic updates, and screen savers were all disabled before testing, and Focus Assist was enabled to prevent any interruptions.

HotHardware's Test System:

Processor:

Intel Core i9-13900K



Motherboard:

MSI Z790 Godlike



Video Card:

GeForce RTX 3080



Memory:

32GB Micron DDR5-6000



Storage:

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade (OS Drive)

ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 (2TB)

Seagate FireCuda 540 (2TB)

ADATA Legend 970 (1TB)

Samsung SSD 990 Pro (2TB)

Crucial T700 (2TB)

MSI Spatium M570 Pro (2TB) OS:

Windows 11 Pro x64



Chipset Drivers:

Intel v10.1.19284



Benchmarks:

IOMeter 1.1

HD Tune v5.75

ATTO v4.01.01f

AS SSD

SiSoftware SANDRA

CrystalDiskMark v8.0.4c x64

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

PCMark 10 Storage Bench

3DMark Storage Tests



IOMeter Benchmarks

In all test runs, we rebooted the system, ensured all temp and prefetch data was purged, and waited several minutes for drive activity to settle and for the system to reach an idle state before invoking a test. All of the drives here have also been updated to their latest firmware as of press time. Where applicable, we would also typically use any proprietary NVMe drivers available from a given manufacturer. When not available, the drives used the Microsoft driver included with Windows 11.IOMeter is a well-respected industry standard benchmark. However, despite our results with IOMeter scaling as expected, it is debatable as to whether or not certain access patterns actually provide a valid example of real-world performance. The access patterns we tested may not reflect your particular workloads, for example. That said, we do think IOMeter is a reliable gauge for relative throughput, latency, and bandwidth with a given storage solution. In addition, there are certain highly-strenuous workloads you can place on a drive with IOMeter that you can't with most other storage benchmark tools.

In the following tables, we're showing two sets of access patterns; a custom Workstation pattern, with an 8K transfer size, consisting of 80% reads (20% writes) and 80% random (20% sequential) access and a 4K access pattern with a 4K transfer size, comprised of 67% reads (33% writes) and 100% random access. Queue depths from 1 to 16 were tested...

















The MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD finishes just about on-par with the other Phison-based drives in this initial IOMeter testing, with both access patterns. The Samsung and Innogrit (S70) based drives pulled ahead at the higher queue depths, but it's those lower queue depths that are most relevant for consumer workloads.















These numbers represent the average bandwidth for the drives we tested with both access patterns, across every queue depth. As you can see, the MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD is right there alongside the Crucial T700, which we found to be one of the fastest consumer SSDs overall -- at least currently.















SiSoft SANDRA 2022

Next, we used SiSoft SANDRA, the System ANalyzer, Diagnostic and Reporting Assistant for some quick tests. Here, we used the File System Test and provide the results from our comparison SSDs. Read and write performance metrics, along with the overall drive score, are detailed below.









ATTO Disk Benchmark

In terms of latency, we see more of the same, with the MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD finishing right on top of the Crucial T700 . Note, however, while there are obvious differences in performance between the drives with these workloads, all of these SSDs are fast.SANDRA's storage benchmark is essentially a test of sequential performance, and as you'd expect, the PCIe 5.0 drives leave the older PCIe 4.0 drives behind. The MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD puts up strong numbers here, nipping at the Crucial T700's heals across the board.

ATTO is another "quick and dirty" type of disk benchmark that measures transfer speeds across a specific volume length. It measures raw transfer rates for both reads and writes and graphs them out in an easily interpreted chart. We chose .5KB through 64MB transfer sizes and a queue depth of 6 over a total max volume length of 256MB. ATTO's workloads are sequential in nature and measure raw bandwidth, rather than I/O response time, access latency, etc.

















Once again, in terms of sequential read and write performance, regardless of the transfer size, the MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD competes well with the Crucial T700, which is to say it is among the fastest drives we've tested to date.

















Read and write IO throughput is also very good with the MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD. It doesn't pull away at any particular point, but it remains in the mix with the fastest drives across the range of transfer sizes.

AS SSD Compression Benchmark

Next up we ran the Compression Benchmark built-into AS SSD, an SSD specific benchmark being developed by Alex Intelligent Software. This test is interesting because it uses a mix of compressible and non-compressible data and outputs both Read and Write throughput of the drive. We only graphed a small fraction of the data (1% compressible, 50% compressible, and 100% compressible), but the trend is representative of the benchmark’s complete results.