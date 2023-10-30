CATEGORIES
home News

Google Researchers Find A Way To Turn Your ANC Earbuds Into A Heart Monitor

by Aaron LeongMonday, October 30, 2023, 10:51 AM EDT
hero google apg
Google has found a way to utilize onboard active noise canceling (ANC) hardware to monitor one's heart rate. Soon listening to Roxette crooning "Listen to Your Heart" on your Pixel earbuds will have a whole other meaning. 

A team of Googlers (across Google Health, product, UX, and legal departments) have come up with a novel way of using ANC circuitry and software to pull double-duty as a reliable cardiac tracker. The study of audioplethysmography (APG for short, thank goodness for my fingers) by the Google team has shown that the use of ANC soundwaves has "high resilience to motion artifacts, adheres to safety regulations with an 80dB margin below the limit, remains unaffected by seal conditions, and is inclusive of all skin tones."

Conceptually, APG is an off-shoot of PPG (photoplethysmography), which is a common technique on devices such as smartwatches whereby onboard sensors measure heartrate by detecting volumetric changes in blood in peripheral circulation. PPGs are accurate, but can be thwarted by skin tones and fitment against the skin, as well as excessive movement. More so, APG doesn't require additional HR sensors that reduce battery life and increase manufacturing complexity, such as those found on the Amazfit Powerbuds or Jabra Elite Sport.

google anc headphones heart rate 1
Google's concept is to use the ultrasonic waves of a hearable's ANC to perform the same function, minus the roadblocks faced by PPG sensors. ANC technology basically works using built-in feedback and feed-forward mics that the Google team repurposed to low intensity ultrasound signals sent through the hearable's speakers. The researchers found that the signals carried tiny ear canal skin displacement and heartbeat vibration echoes, which in the final model, bore great resemblance to a PPG waveform. 

It was also found that cardiac readings weren't impacted by poor earbud seals or even while music was playing. Body motion did become an issue, but the team devised something called a "multi-tone APG as a calibration signal to find the best frequency that measures heart rate, and use only the best frequency to get high-quality pulse waveform."

Ultimately, Google did two sets of studies with 153 participants, achieving "consistently accurate heart rate (3.21% median error across participants in all activity scenarios) and heart rate variability (2.70% median error in inter-beat interval) measurements.”

Whether or not this small-scale study leads to actual products in the next few years remains to be seen. Google did say APG functionality is merely a matter of a firmware upgrade for the ANC hearable, although we're sure that there are more studies that need to be conducted, peer reviews, health certifications, and federal approvals before APG sees the light of day.
Tags:  pixel, (nasdaq:goog), active-noise-cancellation, pixel buds pro
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment