How You Access Google's Gemini AI On iPhone Is Changing In A Big Way

by Victor AwogbemilaWednesday, February 19, 2025, 03:48 PM EDT
If you have recently tried to access Gemini through the Google app on your iPhone and haven't found it, you are not alone. Google is now directing iOS users to download and use the dedicated Gemini app from the App Store, discontinuing its integration within the main Google app.

iOS users initially benefited from a seamless integration of Gemini within the Google app, which allowed them to switch between Google Search and Gemini's AI capabilities. This afforded users the option to choose between traditional search results, exploring links for information, or directly engaging Gemini for instant responses. However, Google has now discontinued this integrated experience. In a recent email, Google informed users that it has elected to remove the Gemini feature embedded in the Google app, directing them to download the dedicated Gemini app from the App Store.

The tech giant has explained that the standalone Gemini app provides all the features previously available within the Google app and introduces additional capabilities. While the basic Gemini app remains free, Google offers a monthly premium subscription, Gemini Advanced, for $19.99. This subscription grants access to more powerful AI models and exclusive features such as Gemini Live, which enables real-time, interactive conversations with the AI. Some of these features also extend beyond the core Gemini application as they are designed to integrate more deeply with the Google ecosystem by embedding AI assistance directly into frequently used services like Gmail and Docs.

Additionally, Google recently announced that Gemini Advanced subscribers can now use Deep Research, an AI research assistant, to generate simple reports on any topic with minimal time directly from the Gemini mobile app on iOS. To keep using Gemini, simply download the new Gemini app from the App Store.
