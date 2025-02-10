Intel Arrow Lake-H Laptop Benchmarks: Core Ultra 9 285H Scores Big
|Intel Arrow Lake-H Powered MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo: Starting At $1,299.00
An MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo 16-inch laptop with Intel's Arrow Lake-H Core Ultra 9 285H platform was our test vehicle for this performance review, and we came away impressed by its strong CPU performance, excellent GPU performance and respectable battery life.
When Intel took the wraps off its next generation Arrow Lake-H mobile CPUs back at CES earlier this year, we were encouraged by the potential of the updated chip core architecture, as well as the platform's interesting integrated Arc graphics GPU updates and IO technology support for Thunderbolt 5 and PCIe Gen 5. Intel has seemingly revamped its higher performance laptop platform processor family with a bit of augmented previous generation technology, along with new core technologies, but optimized and scaled up for more performance at a higher power envelope.
The only thing left to do was explore Arrow Lake-H's performance for ourselves and prove out Intel's claims in real world testing, and that's what we're able to show you here today via the MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo, a premium 16-inch thin and light laptop that strikes a minimalist pose.
How does Intel's new 28 to 45 Watt premium performance thin and light laptop platform compete versus the likes of AMD's Ryzen AI 300 series or Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite, and can Intel keep pace with rising competition from all sides? Let's answer these questions on the pages ahead...
MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo And Arrow Lake-H Specifications & Features
We've seen MSI's Prestige 16 AI Evo laptop in previous Intel Core Ultra mobile launches, specifically for the launch of Intel's previous gen Meteor Lake platform. Interestingly, the machine we've tested for this evaluation today is identical to the machine we tested a little over year ago for the Meteor Lake launch. As such, this review is not about the test vehicle laptop we received, which is an engineering sample by the way, but the Arrow Lake-H Core Ultra 9 285H processor under its hood.