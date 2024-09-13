FDA Approves Apple AirPods And Software As Hearing Aids
This FDA authorization of AirPods Pro 2 as the first over-the-counter hearing aid software device may be a game changer for many. You will need the latest AirPods Pro 2, together with an iPhone or iPad device. Android owners will be out of luck for now, as Apple currently requires one of its devices for this functionality. The AirPods 4, announced at the same event, will not support this feature. With its H1 chip, this also means the more expensive AirPods Max will be left out as well, since the H2 is needed.
The AirPods Pro 2 also have an excellent transparency mode, which can amplify sounds that allow you to better hear subtle noises in your surroundings. Health realted features have already been a big part of Apple devices, like the Apple Watch that includes heart health and sleep monitoring. With this update to the AirPods Pro 2, Apple can now add hearing health to its list of features. The Watch is able to detect loud noises as well, which pairs perfectly with the intended use of the AirPods Pro 2 as hearing aids.
Apple is also bringing sleep apnea detection to its Watch. With AirPods Pro 2 being approved by the FDA for use as hearing aids, it may change the market dynamic for hearing aids. Many existing hearing aid devices are expensive, and require complex calibration before use.
The AirPods Pro 2 will use a hearing test feature to help determine and fine-tune parameters for users. The test will be available within the Health app with a future update that Apple says is "coming soon".