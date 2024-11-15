CATEGORIES
Move Over Siri, Google Releases A Standalone Gemini AI App For iPhone

by Aaron LeongFriday, November 15, 2024, 10:46 AM EDT
If you haven't already heard, Google's Gemini AI has a dedicated app for the iPhone and users can easily invoke the chatbot directly from either the lock screen or Dynamic Island. There's even deep integration with Gemini Extensions, so users can ask Gemini about their Gmail inbox, for example. The app is also open to older iPhones running iOS 16 or later, which means devices left out of Apple Intelligence get to access Gemini's powerful  AI voice service.

Well, it looks like the leak we covered a few days ago panned out—Google was indeed launching Gemini Live (and Gemini Advanced) on the iPhone via a standalone app. We reported on a possible test launch of the app in the Philippines, but now the Gemini app is  available on the App Store to users in Australia, India, US, and UK, as well. The app is already ranked #2 in the Productivity category at the time of writing.

Prior to this, the best iPhone users could do to access Gemini was through a multi-step process in the Google app—not very intuitive, of course, and lacked any sort of integration with iOS. With the dedicated Gemini AI app, users can interact with Gemini from the lock screen and Dynamic Island directly. The app and Gemini Live is free to download and use, but Gemini's more advanced features are behind the Gemini Advanced paywall, starting at $19 per month as part of Google's One AI plan.

Using Gemini's Live free service isn't necessarily a dumbed down AI. Gemini Live helps with you with writing, learning, and planning via human-like conversations. Getting Gemini Advanced naturally opens up more complex Gemini AI functions. You have access to deeper AI integration across Google services (like Gmail, Maps, Docs, etc.), but also have a human-like conversation with Gemini when you need more abstract information, advice, or want to learn more about specific topics or ideas.

Even though Apple has its own Apple Intelligence, only the iPhone 15 Pro and newer are able to utilize it. The Gemini app, on the other hand, is compatible with iPhones with iOS 16 and later, so even folks with an iPhone 8 can enjoy some powerful AI goodness. It must be said, however, that the Gemini app only works with an internet connection (for now, anyway).
