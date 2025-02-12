Powerbeats Pro 2 Are Apple's First ANC Earbuds To Rock Heart Rate Monitoring





When it comes to Apple's audio products, its AirPods lineup tends to command the lion's share of attention. That may change with the launch of the Powerbeats Pro 2. It's a Beats products, but it's owned by Apple. More importantly, they're the first earbuds from Apple (or an Apple division) to feature heart rate monitoring, making them a potentially great choice for athletes and to track workout sessions.





That's just one of several notable features. In a press release, Beats touts the Powerbeats Pro 2 as its "most advanced product ever," and the specs appear to back up that claim. The newest iteration of the Powerbeats Pro 2 sport a redesigned acoustic architecture with personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking support. They're also powered by Apple's excellent H2 chip.









Active noise cancellation (ANC) is part of the package, as is expected with any high-end earbuds these days. The Powerbeats Pro 2 also combine inward-facing microphone monitors with an adaptive EQ. It amounts to what Beats call computational audio to dial in the low and mid frequencies "to account for what may be lost due to variances in fit."





Speaking of it, these have a hook that wrap around the ear, a common feature in earbuds designed for sports and workouts. Beats says the hook is reinforced with a nickel titanium alloy, resulting in a flexible design that's also 20% lighter than the original Powerbeats Pro.





Beats is also touting upgraded venting and, for the first time, a fifth ear tip size. The five sizes include extra small, small, medium, large, and extra large.





As for the heart rate monitoring, the earbuds use LED optical sensors that pulse over 100 times each second to measure blood flow. This data can then be transferred in real time to compatible fitness apps. At present, the list of compatible apps include Open, Peloton, Runna, Slopes, Ladder, Nike Run Club, and YaoYao.





"Powerbeats Pro 2 is the most impressive product in Beats’ history—developed to withstand intense training sessions and equipped with our most innovative technology and powerful sound," said Oliver Schusser , Apple’s vice president of Music, Sports, and Beats. "Now with Heart Rate Monitoring for workouts, active noise cancellation, and transparency mode, Powerbeats Pro 2 sets a new standard in audio for fitness."





According to Beats, the Powerbeats Pro 2 are good for up to 45 hours of battery life when factoring in the charging case, which is 33% smaller than before and now supports wireless charging. Each earbud offers up to 10 hours of battery life per charge.



