AMD RDNA 4 Deep Dive: Exploring The Tech That Powers Radeon RX 9070





AMD RDNA 4 And Radeon RX 9070 Series: Radeon RX 9070 - $549, 9070 XT - $599 MSRP

A look under the hood of RDNA 4 tells us AMD's Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT target the midsection of the PC gaming market, where the volume is, and appear poised to make a big splash at very competitive price points.



