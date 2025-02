Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT Spotted Easily Boosting To 3.25GHz Ahead Of Launch

The Radeon RX 9070 XT is expected to have 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, with a 256-bit bus width. The base clock for this GPU may be 2,570MHz, with its boost clock over 3,000MHz depending on the exact model. It has been an interesting pre-launch on behalf of AMD, to say the least. During CES 2025, rival NVIDIA made big strides by announcing its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, and it's AMD's turn to respond.AMD was largely mum on details for its new RDNA 4 GPUs at the event, which will carry generational improvements such as FSR 4 with AI frame generation. Some even speculated that the GPU was set to launch already, with AMD eventually confirming the early March launch.Gamers will have a keen eye on more than just boost clocks for this generation. The price-to-performance will be vital, coupled with the need to have good supply and availability. GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs have had what seems like abysmal supply, making gamers frustrated. Rapidly increasing prices due to the scarcity and tariff uncertainty has also contributed to some of the issues.