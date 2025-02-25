CATEGORIES
Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT Spotted Easily Boosting To 3.25GHz Ahead Of Launch

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, February 25, 2025, 09:54 AM EDT
xfx radeon
AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT is going to be officially announced on February 28th at 8 a.m EST time. It is slated for a release in early March, and we're starting to see some more potential leaks as to what to expect with its first consumer-facing RDNA 4 hardware. According to X user @GawroskiT, a custom Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT Gaming OC is able to hit 3,250MHz (3.25GHz) with ease.

Interestingly, this means a 329W power draw while in the Unigine Heaven benchmark software. This was also done on Linux, and not the typical Windows gaming environment you'd expect. This is because AMD drivers for RDNA 4 are available for Linux already, before release.

We recently saw the AMD Radeon RX 9070, a non-XT card, with listed Amazon boost clocks of 2,700MHz. The XT variants are expected to boost higher, especially overclocked models such as this Gigabyte RX 9070 XT Gaming OC. Here's the post on X...

x post

The folks at Videocardz, who spotted the post, surmise that this is same card that previously showed up as being purchased at retail ahead of launch (as opposed to a review sample).

The Radeon RX 9070 XT is expected to have 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, with a 256-bit bus width. The base clock for this GPU may be 2,570MHz, with its boost clock over 3,000MHz depending on the exact model. It has been an interesting pre-launch on behalf of AMD, to say the least. During CES 2025, rival NVIDIA made big strides by announcing its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, and it's AMD's turn to respond.

AMD was largely mum on details for its new RDNA 4 GPUs at the event, which will carry generational improvements such as FSR 4 with AI frame generation. Some even speculated that the GPU was set to launch already, with AMD eventually confirming the early March launch. 

Gamers will have a keen eye on more than just boost clocks for this generation. The price-to-performance will be vital, coupled with the need to have good supply and availability. GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs have had what seems like abysmal supply, making gamers frustrated. Rapidly increasing prices due to the scarcity and tariff uncertainty has also contributed to some of the issues.
