AMD Responds To $899 Radeon RX 9070 XT Starting Price Rumor
Responding to rumors that the original price was supposed to be $899 for the Radeon RX 9070 XT, he quickly said that was never the plan. It is currently unknown what the eventual price will be, and we're sure even AMD is watching the launch of NVIDIA's GPUs closely to assess where it makes the most sense to price its own GPUs.
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070, while only having 12GB of VRAM, makes it the newer GDDR7 variety. Priced at $549, it also puts significant pressure on AMD to produce a keen competitor. Going up the range, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti bumps the VRAM to 16GB, along with the price at $749. These two GPUs are more than likely the range that the Radeon RX 9070 XT will target, as anything over that approaches the $999 GeForce RTX 5080 territory.
AMD has another problem on its hands, namely the technology advantage that NVIDIA currently enjoys. This takes the form of superior ray tracing performance, which has been a trouble spot historically for AMD's offering. The more polished DLSS 4 and multi frame generation technology also pin NVIDIA's AI implementation for gaming ahead of AMD's FSR and similar.
Perhaps even AMD itself is unsure of what to do versus the NVIDIA lineup. There has been some confusion around launch dates and similar preparations for the RX 9070 XT, which started with a lack of information at CES 2025. One thing that we do know is that the GPU will not start at $899, since that was confirmed by Frank Azor.