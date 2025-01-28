CATEGORIES
AMD Responds To $899 Radeon RX 9070 XT Starting Price Rumor

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, January 28, 2025, 10:42 AM EDT
If you've been anxiously awaiting AMD's GPU response to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series, price is likely one major focal point. We've learned little about the upcoming Radeon RX 9070 XT and 9070 since we were first made aware of them, especially compared to the information we know about its competitors. This causes plenty of speculation on pricing, and while AMD doesn't typically comment on pricing rumors, AMD's Frank Azor sought to set the record straight on social media.

Responding to rumors that the original price was supposed to be $899 for the Radeon RX 9070 XT, he quickly said that was never the plan. It is currently unknown what the eventual price will be, and we're sure even AMD is watching the launch of NVIDIA's GPUs closely to assess where it makes the most sense to price its own GPUs.

Let's break down what the competition for AMD looks like, specifically the Radeon RX 9070 XT. For starters, we do know that it will have 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM. This is similar to the RDNA 3 GPUs starting with the RX 7800 XT. This is one area that AMD has pushed some of its price to performance, giving gamers a bit more VRAM than comparable NVIDIA products. 

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070, while only having 12GB of VRAM, makes it the newer GDDR7 variety. Priced at $549, it also puts significant pressure on AMD to produce a keen competitor. Going up the range, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti bumps the VRAM to 16GB, along with the price at $749. These two GPUs are more than likely the range that the Radeon RX 9070 XT will target, as anything over that approaches the $999 GeForce RTX 5080 territory. 

AMD has another problem on its hands, namely the technology advantage that NVIDIA currently enjoys. This takes the form of superior ray tracing performance, which has been a trouble spot historically for AMD's offering. The more polished DLSS 4 and multi frame generation technology also pin NVIDIA's AI implementation for gaming ahead of AMD's FSR and similar. 

Perhaps even AMD itself is unsure of what to do versus the NVIDIA lineup. There has been some confusion around launch dates and similar preparations for the RX 9070 XT, which started with a lack of information at CES 2025. One thing that we do know is that the GPU will not start at $899, since that was confirmed by Frank Azor. 
