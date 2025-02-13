CATEGORIES
Radeon RX 9070 XT Specs And Performance Revealed In Major Leak

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, February 13, 2025, 10:00 AM EDT
AMD 9070 XT
AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT is one that gamers are starting to have high hopes for, with morsels of information leaking out every so often. Now confirmed to release in March, we are seeing an uptick in leaks for the potential final makeup of the upcoming GPU. To that end, X user HKEPC recently shared a GPU-Z screenshot that possibly shows some specs for the Radeon RX 9070 XT. 

As expected, it is based on Navi 48 (revision C0) and equipped with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, according to the screenshot. AMD is sticking to GDDR6, as opposed to NVIDIA, which opted to use faster GDDR7 VRAM on its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs launched thus far. The spec leak also shows a 256-bit bus width, resulting in 644.6 GB/s of memory bandwidth.

9070xt

The GPU is also shown to have 4,096 cores, and running at PCIe X16 Gen 5. This would match NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, all of which also run at PCIe Gen 5 for its newest models. The base GPU clock is 2,570MHz, but it's shown running at a boost of 3,100MHz. It could be a custom card with a factory overclock, a user overclock, or combination of the two.

The specs are interesting thus far, and we're patiently waiting to see how this GPU will perform against its NVIDIA competition as soon as reviews and real-world testing become available. One of the biggest factors for the success of this GPU will pend on its eventual price to performance ratio. 

Rumors have suggested the price could be anywhere from $599 to somewhere under $899, which is a big range. It has strong competition from the GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti, both of which are priced $50 lower this generation compared to the previous generation GeForce RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti. AMD has made a big push into the midrange for its GPUs, foregoing attempts at competing with the likes of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 at the ultra high-end, for example. This makes sense, as it wants to gain more market share and developer interest for optimizations on AMD hardware. 

Most AMD partners have removed pages or references to the Radeon RX 9070 XT for now, so we can speculate that release timing certainly had some changes behind the scenes. As far as we know, however, it's still on track for March and we hope for good availability and pricing foremost, as NVIDIA's launch this far has not been able to keep up with demand. 

According to Videocardz, a benchmark of the Radeon RX 9070 XT was also leaked by HKEPC. Featuring the game Monster Hunter Wilds, it reached a score of 36,102 and over 200 FPS. It is unclear whether this was using technology such as FSR, however. We'd need more details before putting those scores into context.
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), radeon rx 9070 xt
