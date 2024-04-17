CPU Cache Explained: L1, L2 And L3 And How They Work For Top Performance









If you're a budding young tech enthusiast or simply a casual PC purchaser, you may have seen "cache" listed in the specifications for this or that processor and wondered what exactly that is. It's been a major marketing point for CPUs for decades, and recently it has even become a matter of discussion for GPUs.

The chips in the blue box are providing 64 KB of L2 cache for this 486 system.













Think about GTA Online: it needs UX, input, simulation, graphics, audio, networking, and more.





Zen 3 CPU core annotation by Locuza . (It's hard to read, so click it to enlarge.)

Raptor lake has lots of cache, too. Annotated die shot by JmsDoug and Fritzchens Fritz.

NVIDIA explains that having eight times the L2 cache means drastically reduced VRAM accesses.

Let us know if you found this explainer helpful in any way, if you have any further questions, or if you'd like to correct us about something we slipped up on. Also, if you're interested in seeing more explainer content like this, make sure to drop us a comment saying so.





Photo used in top and thumbnail by Dennis van Zuijlekom, used with permission under CC BY-SA 2.0.

