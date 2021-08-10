AMD Radeon Pro W6600 Review: RDNA 2 Pro-Vis GPU For Less
AMD Radeon Pro W6600: RDNA 2 For Pro-Vis At A Mainstream Price Point
Embargos lifted on Radeon RX 6600 XT reviews this morning, but that mainstream gaming GPU isn’t the only one AMD is pushing out the door today. The Radeon Pro W6600, which was announced back in early June alongside the more powerful Radeon Pro W6800, is also launching today. As its name implies, the Radeon Pro W6600, like its gaming-class Radeon RX 6600 XT counterpart, is a professional workstation GPU that targets more mainstream price points and performance levels than the W6800. The Radeon Pro W6600’s feature set is right in-line with higher-end RDNA 2-based offerings, however, and includes ISV certifications for many of the most popular professional design and content creation applications currently available.
The AMD Radeon Pro W6600’s main features and specifications are outlined in the table below. Give it a gander for some of the high-level takeaways and then we’ll dive a little deeper, take a tour of the card, and see how it performs versus an array of similar pro-vis GPUs.
AMD Radeon Pro W6600 Features & Specifications
|GPU Model
|AMD Radeon Pro W6600
|Stream Processors
|1792
|Interface
|PCI Express 4.0 x16
|Supported APIs
|DirectX: 12, OpenGL: 4.6, OpenCL: 2.1
|Memory Configuration
|8 GB
|Memory Interface
|GDDR6
|Memory Interface Width
|128-Bit
|Memory Bandwidth
|224 GB/s
|Display Connectors
|4 x DisplayPort 1.4
|Maximum Digital Resolution
|7680 x 4320
|Max Power Consumption
|130 W
|PCI Power Connectors
|1 x 6-Pin
|Expansion Slot Compatibility
|Full Height
|Height
|4.4" / 111.8 mm
|Length
|9.5" / 241.3 mm
|Width
|Single-Slot
|Cooler Type
|Blower-Style Fan with Single Fan
We're going to keep things concise and to the point in this review, because we've discussed AMD's RDNA 2 architecture and a number of GPUs leveraging the technology in a string of previous article. If you'd like some additional detail regarding the tech that makes the Radeon Pro W6600 tick, we suggest checking out our Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT launch article. In that piece, we provide details regarding the “Big Navi” GPUs and the RDNA 2 architecture at the heart of the latest generation of Radeon Pro cards. We discuss AMD's new Infinity Cache technology and the GPU’s new cache hierarchy, the new Compute Unit (CU) design and their integrated Ray Accelerators, and Smart Access Memory (SAM), among many other things. If you’d like all of that additional architectural detail, you’ll find it all there.
Navi 23 GPU, which features 28 Compute Units (CUs) with a total of 1,792 cores, 28 Ray Accelerators, 32MB of Infinity Cache, and 8GB of GDDR6 memory, linked to the GPU over a 128-bit interface, for peak memory bandwidth of 224GB/s. GPU clocks during normal operation typically over in the 2,500MHz - 2,600MHz range.
The W6600 GPU is comprised of 11.06 Billion transistors, and like its more powerful cousins, is manufactured using a 7nm process. Peak half-precision FP16 throughput is rated for 20.8 Teraflops (10.4 Teraflops peak FP32) and cards feature 4 display outputs. For today's launch, we got our hands on a desktop Radeon Pro W6600, but rest assured they are coming to mobile workstations soon as well.
It’s time to get her plugged into the test rig and see how she performs...