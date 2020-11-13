Alienware Aurora R11 Review: Savage RTX 3090 Infused Lifeform

Ports (rear)

1x S/PDIF Digital out (optical)

1x S/PDIF Digital out (TOSLINK)

6x USB-A 2.0 ports

3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports

1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port with Powershare

1x 2.5 Gigabit Killer RJ-45

1x Microphone In

1x Line Out

1x Side Surround Output

1x Rear Surround Output Center/Subwoofer Output

1x Center/Subwoofer Output

1x Line In