Exploring AI With NVIDIA’s $59 Jetson Nano 2GB Dev Kit

Maybe the white lines made the AI think the photo happened on the race track



The dark car on the right with tinted windows may not be long like a limo, but this result is understanable



The traffic light was the closest object in this photo

Last is semantic segmentation, which is a per-pixel process that identifies different objects in a photo and colorizes them. The image below is again our sample with the various objects that the AI thought might be the subject highlighted. This sheds some light on our results earlier where it thought the subject was a motorized scooter or a parking meter, since it really only identified the cars as subjects of the photo. The runner was likely the object identified as a parking meter or a motor scooter, since the only in-focus objects it could really detect semantically were in focus.All of that might seem amusing, or like a failure of the AI, but maybe you're familiar with the phrase "garbage in, garbage out". The photo might have artistic value, but it's not clear or in focus, and the AI could only rely on a blurry mess to try to identify what it was. The fact that it pulled out a person at all is, frankly, amazing. When the subject was in focus, the results are much more solid. Below is one such example of the image classification neural network using the default fastest model on a clearer image. While the results aren't perfect, we can at least kind of see where they came from.